Dave Toub Spotlights Louis Rees-Zammit's Progression, 'Major Hurdles' in KC
There are a few Kansas City Chiefs position battles worth monitoring at training camp, but one of the club's most interesting storylines revolves around someone who's just trying to make the team.
Former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit continues to make progress in his first NFL training camp, providing a dual reminder. First and foremost, a reminder of his athleticism and ability to transition sports at the highest level. Secondly, a reminder that he still has a ways to go before becoming a legitimate professional football threat.
This past weekend at Missouri Western State University was no different. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke about Rees-Zammit's progress following Sunday's practice, putting a spotlight on that polarity.
"For me, he's been great," Toub said. "He's doing a good job as a returner. He's got to continue to get better as a running back – he's got to learn the stuff. Pass blocking, I think, is a major hurdle that he needs to figure out because that's a big part of what we do in our offense. That's where he's at."
Early in the offseason, there were mixed predictions regarding Rees-Zammit's ultimate role. Some thought he'd be a hybrid wide receiver-running back on offense, with others implying that he'd be a returner and/or kickoff specialist. His duties seem to be coming into focus now, though, as Toub named Harrison Butker the go-to kickoff man. Even as safety Justin Reid misses practice with a quad injury, things become clearer.
Offensively, Rees-Zammit might have the steepest learning curve. Pass protection, as Toub mentioned, is critical for a halfback in Andy Reid's offense. If a player can't keep Patrick Mahomes safe, he won't see the field often (if at all). Rees-Zammit's recent camp highlights included some one-against-one pass blocking reps, which served as a baseline assessment of where he's at.
Toub and the rest of the Kansas City coaching staff are attempting to maximize those opportunities during training camp.
"Oh yeah, that's why I moved him over to P.P., which is exactly that, it's pass blocking on the punt team," Toub said. "We're trying to get him all the work we can. He's on the accelerated program. We're going to try to do everything we can to bring him up to speed."
The preseason will be huge for Rees-Zammit's chances of making the 53-man roster. As things currently stand, players like Deneric Prince and perhaps even Keaontay Ingram could have the inside edge over him for the running back No. 3 job. With less of a kicking role than originally expected and multiple other return options in the fold, the competition is stiff. In addition to developing at practice, Rees-Zammit will be tasked with proving the flashes can show up in a game setting.
Luckily for him, that chance will be arriving soon. The Chiefs kick off their preseason slate against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. In that contest specifically, Toub is eager to see how Rees-Zammit looks as a gunner on special teams if he gets unleashed there.
"I don't think there's any question he could do it," Toub said. "It's not about his toughness or anything like that, but he's never done it against this level [or] caliber of football player. That's the thing, the speed. These guys have been doing this since they've been [in] fifth grade. He's been playing rugby since fifth grade, so there's a learning curve there. I'm looking forward to seeing it live."