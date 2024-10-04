Did Patrick Mahomes Hint at Chiefs’ Plan to Replace Rashee Rice’s Snaps?
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be without star wide receiver Rashee Rice for an extended period of time, although that exact window has yet to be determined. The former second-round pick is reportedly having his knee scoped next week, which could reveal the true extent of the damage suffered in Week 4's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
With Rice sidelined, Kansas City will be missing its leader in just about every statistical receiving category this season. Fully replacing someone who had 29 targets, 24 receptions, 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns in three games is virtually impossible. While an external acquisition remains on the table as an option, the Chiefs are fond of who they have in-house.
Speaking to the media this week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have dropped a hint regarding his preference. When asked about receivers Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mahomes tipped his cap to the vets in the wideout room for being so reliable.
“Those guys are always the guys that do it the right way,” Mahomes said. “They are always in the right position, they do what they are supposed to do – get guys lined up – and I think having those guys is a luxury because you know that they’re going to be there, they’re going to get open and they’re going to make plays when their numbers are called. I think Brett Veach did a great job of continuing to build within that receiver room. Obviously, not expecting to have these two kind of big injuries early in the year in that receiving room, but having the support of the guys to come in and step up and make plays whenever those guys aren’t in there.”
Given the struggles Mahomes has had recently, fielding weapons he can trust should rank at or top of the priority list for the Chiefs now that Rice is out. Rookie Xavier Worthy will undoubtedly continue to play a major role, as will tight end Travis Kelce, but supporting options of Watson and Smith-Schuster could round out the ideal rotation. Watson has played the third-most wideout snaps for Kansas City this season, converting on six of his eight targets for 87 yards. He's also coming off a career year; 2023-24 saw him post personal bests in receptions (27), yards (460) and touchdowns (3).
Smith-Schuster's value and effectiveness are trickier to sort out. He signed back with the Chiefs following his release from the New England Patriots in August, yet he hasn't done much in the regular season. In 98 offensive snaps played (trailing Watson, Worthy and Rice among Kansas City receivers), he's been targeted just four times in four games. Two receptions for 17 yards isn't much to write home about. With that said, he does have a touchdown in the red zone and can do some of what Rice did in the passing game as a short and intermediate threat with some crossing routes mixed in.
Mahomes says it's been easy getting Smith-Schuster back into the swing of things, and his preparation will come in handy if called upon to do more.
“They always have a good feel for our main stuff, our base concept stuff,” Mahomes said. “Every year in the offseason, Coach Reid adds new stuff and the offensive coaches look around at what we can do better, so they have to learn some of that type of stuff, but I think you’ve seen with the guys that we’ve brought back is its guys that are very intelligent, they’re able to pick up the offense quickly. When stuff like this last game happens, you can throw JuJu in there and he can run some of those routes that Rashee has, and he can even be in different positions maybe that he didn’t practice all week because he prepares the right way and he’s ready for his moment.”
Down Rice and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, this next stretch of play will challenge the Chiefs. It's possible that someone not listed here steps up, but Mahomes may have revealed part of the plan to stay afloat on offense.