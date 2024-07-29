Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Chiefs Hoping for Improvement in 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs knew they were getting a raw prospect when they selected Felix Anudike-Uzomah 31st overall last year. The 2023 NFL Draft was in Kansas City, after all, and opting for a local prospect with plenty of upside was a fun story. A team can never have too many pass-rush weapons, either, making it a popular pick with most at the time.
Not much has changed some 15 months later, but that's part of the problem. Anudike-Uzomah didn't produce like a first-round pick as a rookie, starting the year receiving considerable reps but fading down the stretch. A solid Super Bowl LVIII effort against the San Francisco 49ers put the defensive end's name back on the radar, setting the table for a critical offseason.
Training camp has already brought several chances for the Kansas State product to get better. Head coach Andy Reid thinks he's seeing it in real time, pointing out Anudike-Uzomah's comfort and jump at the snap as things that are on the upswing.
"Yeah," Reid said when asked about Anudike-Uzomah settling in. "And get-off, that's what you're seeing. More comfortable with that. Getting himself upfield, moving. I think he's more confident in what we're doing and what he's doing."
For most of his debut campaign, Anudike-Uzomah looked like someone who was thinking too much and not reacting enough. It's a common problem with rookies, let alone someone who was one of the younger players in his draft class. Part of that can be chalked up to Steve Spagnuolo's complicated scheme, with another part likely going to inconsistent playing time and opportunities. An injury also limited Anudike-Uzomah last offseason, which gave him an uphill battle from the jump.
Speaking to the media late last week, Anudike-Uzomah mentioned that having no setbacks was instrumental in his offseason success this time around. Having a healthy body allowed him to work more often and more effectively, resulting in a confidence boost. Absorbing knowledge from Chiefs franchise legend Tamba Hali didn't hurt, either.
According to Anudike-Uzomah, that snap timing and initial get-off was something he centered his entire spring and summer around.
"I've been working with that all offseason," Anudike-Uzomah said. "Just talking with some of my coaches, that was the major thing I had to work on in my offseason. I got work outside the Chiefs facility, got work with Tamba (Hali), just making sure my get-off is straight so I can be ready for this season."
Similar to the 2023 season, Anudike-Uzomah should enter Week 1 without being required to fill a massive role on defense. George Karlaftis and Mike Danna will knock that out, and Malik Herring is a valuable depth piece to complement the now second-year man. Just like in 2023, Charles Omenihu's absence (this time due to injury) will free up some snaps early on.
With pads now on at camp, things are getting real. Coaches have better avenues in which to evaluate their players, as physicality is increased substantially. In fact, it's something Spagnuolo recently mentioned. He wants to see everyone "show in pads," but especially Anudike-Uzomah. Given his improvements in health, experience, comfort and confidence, it's only natural to raise the bar.
Following a rough rookie season, Anudike-Uzomah is holding himself to that standard as well.
"At the end of the day, I'm here to work," Anudike-Uzomah said. "This is my job so at the end of the day, last year is last year. I'm just focused on what I've got to do this year."