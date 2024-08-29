Four Bold Predictions for Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Season
It's one week and counting until the banner drops in front of the crowd at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Therefore, it's also time for some bold Kansas City Chiefs predictions.
Here are four for the upcoming season.
Carson Steele has at least five touchdowns
Five touchdowns doesn’t sound like a lot but for an undrafted rookie currently pegged as the third running back on the depth chart, it would be quite the feat. Carson Steele showed a lot of promise in the preseason games, especially as a power back, scoring two one-yard touchdowns. If the Chiefs get down inside the five-yard line, it’s possible they put Steele in those situations because of his running style.
This is not an indictment on Isiah Pacheco, as he’s done a good job in those situations during his first two seasons. However, Kansas City could monitor his wear and tear by spelling him with Steele on the “tougher” runs. There is proof of Steele being good in the short-yardage situation, which is why he could be a goal-line weapon for the Chiefs.
Xavier Worthy scores via three different ways
The obvious one here is a receiving touchdown but due to Xavier Worthy’s rare skill set, he could score in more than one way. The comparison to Tyreek Hill is unfair, although the usage could be similar, especially early in his career when the Chiefs are trying to maximize the time he has the ball in his hands.
Hill had three rushing touchdowns during his rookie season and six total during his time in Kansas City. The Chiefs have continued to hand it off or do a traditional reverse to their playmakers, Worthy should be the next to benefit from it. The final way Worthy scores this season is as a returner. His speed is evident, and Dave Toub has talked about wanting to have Worthy return.
George Karlaftis leads the team in sacks
Technically, George Karlaftis achieved this last season. He and Chris Jones were tied at 10.5 sacks. In 2024, Karlaftis will be the outright leader in this category. He has continued to ascend throughout his first two seasons. In the first 10 games of his career, he only recorded half a sack. Since then, he has recorded 16 sacks in 23 regular-season games.
Jones is still the best player on the defensive line by a decent margin, but Karlaftis should benefit from that. Offenses will put less focus on stopping him, which should lead to more favorable matchups. Also, with Charles Omenihu slated to be out until potentially November, Karlaftis’ snap count could be higher than normal.
A starting cornerback is added by the trade deadline
If this article was written before cutdown day, this prediction may have said “defensive end” instead of “starting cornerback.” However, the Chiefs already added Cameron Thomas from the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas adds needed depth until Omenihu returns from injury. Now, the focus shifts to the cornerback position.
Trent McDuffie is the guaranteed top corner, but the pecking order behind him hasn’t been settled. The Chiefs claimed a corner off waivers and set up a visit with another one. They are acknowledging their uneasiness about the position and are trying to bolster it in any way they can.