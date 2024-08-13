Jaylen Watson on Return to Camp, 'Fun' Battle for Chiefs' CB2 Job
When the Kansas City Chiefs first started training camp, all eyes were on Joshua Williams as a potential breakout candidate at the cornerback position. After all, the team's battle for the No. 2 spot was seemingly up for grabs behind Trent McDuffie.
The latter part remains true, even after Kansas City's first preseason game. The former, however, isn't quite the same. As the Williams hype train has died down a bit throughout camp, Nazeeh Johnson and Jaylen Watson have picked back up following injuries and are very much alive in the competition as well.
Watson, perhaps the best non-McDuffie player of the group, didn't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars but has shed his non-contact jersey at practice. The former seventh-round pick is getting closer and closer to things being business as usual.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Watson admitted that returning from a torn labrum has been tough. Thanks to the help of his coaching staff, though, he's well on his way to being fully back.
"Yeah, it's been a challenge, but the coaches [have been] pushing me to get my conditioning back and get my legs back," Watson said. "It's been going good as of lately."
After a long offseason of caution and limited activity, Watson is now several months removed from surgery and is gaining trust at camp. Playing in all but one game last season, he posted a 56.3 completion percentage and 6.5 average yards per target allowed in coverage. That, combined with an improved missed tackle rate (4.6%), made him an effective option in the secondary. He said this week that practices were the hardest part of playing through the shoulder ailment, as he couldn't take anything to alleviate the pain.
Now on the other side of it, Watson can get back to focusing on football. In camp. No. 3, he's locked in on trusting his eyes more often during plays. When asked about his goals for this season, he alluded to merely wanting his impact to do the talking.
"I mean, it's a new year," Watson said. "With LJ (L'Jarius Sneed) leaving, there's a spot open for everyone so everyone has goals for themselves. Just try to make a name for yourself and let the world know who you are."
That's where the position battle comes into play. On one hand, Johnson was in line to play a contributing role last season before a torn ACL cut his training camp short. Williams has been the healthiest of this trio, but his game comes with some highs and lows. Watson could be the most deserving of boundary reps opposite McDuffie, but he's playing catch-up deep into August. Each player brings a different advantage or obstacle to the table.
Soon after camp started, Williams made it clear that he wanted the Chiefs' other starting cornerback job and would "do everything" to obtain that status. Johnson's comeback story, if resuming a role-player capacity, would be a tremendous one. Watson, too, has ample reason to keep battling.
In the grand scheme of things, this level of intensity is all too familiar for Watson and Kansas City's other young defensive backs.
"It's been fun," Watson said. "Everyone thinks this is something new – yeah, cornerback two – but we've been doing this for three years. It's always been healthy competition. We always root for each other's success. Whoever's going to take the spot is going to be [worthy] of it."