Injury Report: Returning Defenders Take Major Step, Alex Smith Visits Chiefs Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to get healthier ahead of the start of the 2024 season, and a familiar face joined the team in St. Joseph, Missouri on Tuesday.
After returning to a non-padded practice on Monday, safety Justin Reid and linebacker Nick Bolton both joined practice in full pads, marking a major step in their return from injury. Bolton injured his elbow on July 31, and Reid is now participating in his first padded practice of training camp after beginning camp on the non-football injury list.
According to Harold Kuntz of FOX 4, guard Joe Thuney, offensive lineman Wanya Morris and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi are all also in pads on Tuesday as they work back from their respective injuries.
Defensive linemen Chris Jones (shoulder) and Charles Omenihu (knee - PUP) are still sidelined, while wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is still absent as he recovers from his sternoclavicular injury.
"They were able to get the joint back into place without surgery, which is a positive," Reid said on Monday. "And then we'll just see on the recovery. He's back in Kansas City now, he stayed over in Jacksonville until they got that thing situated."
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) and safety Bryan Cook (personal) were not spotted at Tuesday's practice. On Monday, head coach Andy Reid said Cook was absent because he has a "baby on the way."
In a surprise addition to Tuesday's camp, former quarterback Alex Smith was spotted walking down the hill with Travis Kelce before observing camp from the practice field with the coaching staff.
With offensive coordinator Matt Nagy set to talk to members of the media after Tuesday's practice, he may shed some light on the nature of Smith's visit. Is he interested in coaching in his future, or is he just visiting the old stomping grounds? Unlike when former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden attended camp earlier this month, Smith isn't decked out in Chiefs gear, but he was seen perusing the sidelines with members of the Chiefs coaching staff.