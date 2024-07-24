Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson Carted Off After Injury – Training Camp Injury Report

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nazeeh Johnson was carted up the hill at Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Joshua Brisco

Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) walks down the hill to the field prior to training camp at Missouri Western University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) walks down the hill to the field prior to training camp at Missouri Western University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After a relatively healthy start to training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Kansas City Chiefs have had two players carted up the hill during Wednesday's practice. Shortly after wide receiver Justin Watson was carted off, cornerback Nazeeh Johnson also left practice following an apparent injury.

Johnson was seen in the medical tent, where Nate Taylor of The Athletic wrote that trainers "were looking at Nazeeh Johnson’s right leg, the same leg that he suffered a torn ACL in camp last year."

Taylor also noted that Johnson was sitting in the front passenger seat of the cart as opposed to the flat back of the cart, where players often sit after more serious injuries. Especially with concern about Johnson's knee, the front-seat designation could be a promising sign.

Johnson, 26, earned praise from Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Tuesday, when Spagnuolo placed him in the conversation to be the Chiefs No. 2 cornerback in 2024.

"I thought he made a lot of plays last year during this camp," Spagnuolo said. "I forget exactly when he got hurt – I know we were indoors, but it was a little ways, right? The reason I remember that is because we, as coaches, we use a library of tape. I'm sitting there talking about technique and I know just last night, there was one on there of NJ last year making a really good play. He's getting there. I mean, he's a little rusty just because of all the time he had off. It's been a full year. He looks to me like he's moving around pretty good. I don't see limitations, but he'd be a good guy to ask about that."

Chiefs confirm injury after practice

After practice, the Chiefs confirmed that Johnson suffered a right knee injury.

Read More: Steve Spagnuolo Outlines Expectations for Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Published |Modified
Joshua Brisco

JOSHUA BRISCO

Joshua Brisco is the editor-in-chief and publisher of Arrowhead Report on SI.com, covering the Kansas City Chiefs. Follow @jbbrisco.

Home/News