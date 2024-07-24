Chiefs Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson Carted Off After Injury – Training Camp Injury Report
After a relatively healthy start to training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Kansas City Chiefs have had two players carted up the hill during Wednesday's practice. Shortly after wide receiver Justin Watson was carted off, cornerback Nazeeh Johnson also left practice following an apparent injury.
Johnson was seen in the medical tent, where Nate Taylor of The Athletic wrote that trainers "were looking at Nazeeh Johnson’s right leg, the same leg that he suffered a torn ACL in camp last year."
Taylor also noted that Johnson was sitting in the front passenger seat of the cart as opposed to the flat back of the cart, where players often sit after more serious injuries. Especially with concern about Johnson's knee, the front-seat designation could be a promising sign.
Johnson, 26, earned praise from Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Tuesday, when Spagnuolo placed him in the conversation to be the Chiefs No. 2 cornerback in 2024.
"I thought he made a lot of plays last year during this camp," Spagnuolo said. "I forget exactly when he got hurt – I know we were indoors, but it was a little ways, right? The reason I remember that is because we, as coaches, we use a library of tape. I'm sitting there talking about technique and I know just last night, there was one on there of NJ last year making a really good play. He's getting there. I mean, he's a little rusty just because of all the time he had off. It's been a full year. He looks to me like he's moving around pretty good. I don't see limitations, but he'd be a good guy to ask about that."
Chiefs confirm injury after practice
After practice, the Chiefs confirmed that Johnson suffered a right knee injury.