Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Kansas City Chiefs DB/CB Coach Sam Madison Assesses KC's Cornerback Depth

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Backs and Cornerbacks Coach Sam Madison gave General Manager Brett Veach trouble about the lack of cornerbacks drafted in 2019.

According to Madison, while speaking with the media in a video conference on Thursday, Veach promised there would be more depth down the road. He delivered with the fourth-round selection of defensive back L’Jarious Sneed and the seventh-round pick of cornerback Thakarious “BoPete” Keyes in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Luckily, for these two guys, and we get them into the room now, now I see and understand why he felt that way,” Madison told reporters. “These guys have been spot on, very good with the questions that we ask on a consistent basis. The things that [Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] asks of them, they’re doing their best right now.”

Sneed and Keyes join a cornerback group anchored by the returning Charvarius Ward, Bashaud Breeland and Rashad Fenton. Former New York Giants and Oakland Raiders CB Antonio Hamilton also joined the position group this offseason.

Hamilton has the chance to step up in the possible early absence of Breeland, but Madison isn’t ruling out the potential of other candidates. The uncertainty down the depth chart at cornerback will likely play into Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's tendency to mix different personnel together, similar to what he did with Ward, Breeland, Fenton and former Chief Kendall Fuller last season.

“Hamilton, we brought him in to be able to come out and compete,” Madison said. “But, when you look at the landscape of offenses this year, you’re going to have three wide receivers on the football field every single time, so you need to find that third corner. Coach Spags has a really good mixture of guys that he can play with. We can coach these guys up and get them to understand how to play together, the sky is the limit, going out there and making plays.”

Ward, Fenton, Sneed and Keyes could have to work together to fill in for Breeland in the early weeks of the season, as Breeland had a four-game suspension pending before he was arrested on misdemeanor charges last month. Breeland is appealing the suspension.

Ward, who is entering his third season in the NFL, would become the most senior cornerback in terms of logged defensive snaps. He finished the 2019 season with 74 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Madison praised Ward's growth and production, as the Chiefs continue to expect Ward to bring stability to the cornerback position.

“His confidence is really high,” Madison said. “Now, here’s going to be a lot of expectations placed on him just because of the way he played last year. We didn’t understand and know exactly, but he went out there. Veach and them, they talked about him, they raved about him, and he showed up. Game in game out, absolute, but he has to do it consistently. That’s what growing up in the NFL and getting to the next level is really all about.”

Madison said Ward adjusted into his role as last season progressed, but still has more to learn. He hopes Sneed and Keyes can pick up on the same concept.

“So, if they’re willing to do this and continue to do it throughout the course of their career that means they did some really good work on the backgrounds of these kids,” Madison said. “Me and [Defensive Backs] Coach [Dave] Merritt are enjoying them every day.”

The defensive backs room also includes Hakeem Bailey, Javaris Davis, Lavert Hill, Alex Brown and Chris Lammons. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Special Teams Assistant Andy Hill is No Stranger to the Kansas City Chiefs

After 24 years in the University of Missouri football program, Special Teams Assistant Andy Hill is making a new home 119 miles west but is no stranger to the Kansas City Chiefs organization and staff.

Tucker D. Franklin

4th-and-15 Onside Kick Alternative Does Not Pass At NFL Owners Meeting

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the NFL owners did not pass a rule that would have allowed teams to play a 4th-and-15 offensive down in place of an onside kick.

Joshua Brisco

by

mlbkansas

Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes Reportedly Continuing Contract Negotiations

In contract negotiations that could fundamentally change how deals are structured in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are reportedly back to work on a new massive contract extension.

Joshua Brisco

The Art of NFL Contracts Part 3: Eight Things to Keep in Mind

Eight important ideas and concepts that drive contracts and create cap space in NFL negotiations.

ConnerChristopherson

Oh, Craps: Derek Carr May Not Be Long For Las Vegas

In his latest MMQB Mailbag, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer took a question about concerns about the Las Vegas Raiders' coach/quarterback combo, and Breer says Derek Carr won't be the long-term answer.

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs Are Doubling Down On Charvarius Ward

After another offseason without highly touted additions to the Kansas City Chiefs' cornerback group, it's clear that the Chiefs are once again putting their faith in Charvarius Ward.

Sam Hays

"So Far, So Good.”— How the Kansas City Chiefs and HC Andy Reid Are Handling the Virtual Offseason

As teams still aren’t able to get on the field and practice together for the upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rookies find themselves at a disadvantage from years past when it comes to installing plays.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes Says He and Teammates "Have Been Back and We Have Been Working"

Following a report that members of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense were going to begin working out together soon, quarterback Patrick Mahomes confirmed that at least some of the team is back together.

Joshua Brisco

by

Footballfan55

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the Best Fantasy Dynasty Option for Quarterbacks

With another NFL season approaching, that means fantasy football is right around the corner. Sports Illustrated’s Matt De Lima looked at the top 50 quarterbacks for a dynasty league and it shouldn’t be a surprise where he had Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Tucker D. Franklin

Eight Things The Kansas City Chiefs Could Use To Replace Fans In Arrowhead Stadium

Whenever the NFL kicks off the 2020 season, it could be without fans in the stands. If that's the case, the Kansas City Chiefs should have a backup plan ready to go.

jacobharris