Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Battles to Watch: Top Three Stand Above the Rest
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 season has unofficially kicked off with players showing up at training camp this week. With all of the craziness off the field during this past offseason, it will be nice to see the team getting back into a routine on the field.
The stakes continue to grow even higher for the Chiefs after winning another Super Bowl. Training camp will be sure to set more attendance records as the Chiefs look to be the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive championships. In order for the three-peat to occur, the Chiefs will need to continue their steady play. While a large majority of last year’s championship core is returning, there are a few position groups that will have new faces and some question marks heading into the season. This is where training camp and preseason will really help the Chiefs figure out who can separate and become starters vs. depth pieces.
Let’s take a look at three position group camp battles that should draw the most eyes as the season approaches.
Left tackle
This is probably the most important camp battle in 2024. While there’s still a chance the Chiefs add a veteran option to come in and compete for depth, this battle is going to come down to two guys: second-year third-round pick Wanya Morris and rookie second-rounder Kingsley Suamataia. One of these players will be asked to protect the blindside of the best quarterback in the NFL and reigning Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes.
Morris gained some starting experience in 2023 when former Chiefs starting left tackle Donovan Smith went down with an injury. This could give Morris the upper hand in the competition going into camp. However, the Chiefs drafted Suamataia in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft with high expectations. There has been quite the buzz surrounding the rookie heading into training camp and there’s no doubt it will be a true competition. Mahomes has already been very complimentary of Suamataia. Is this a foreshadowing of things to come? We shall see as this left tackle camp battle sorts itself out.
Wide receiver
The wide receiver room is going to be interesting to watch throughout training camp. Ever since the Chiefs signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, it’s been assumed he will be the top receiver of the group. However, Rashee Rice separated himself at the end of his rookie season and showed he has the potential to be a top receiving option in this offense. Of course, there are plenty of questions surrounding Rice and what his availability will be this season with a possible suspension looming. No one knows exactly how that is going to play out, which potentially makes this camp battle even more important.
After Brown and Rice, it does feel like it will be a battle for the third spot and beyond in the wide receiver room. The guy who everyone wants to see step up and take that third spot is rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Typically it takes rookies a little bit to acclimate in head coach Andy Reid’s system, but there’s hope Worthy can get rolling from the start of the season. He will compete with a couple of veterans who will be looking to continue to make a few plays here and there for this offense. Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman are back, and while WR3 should be their ceiling, all it takes is one injury or a suspension to elevate one of those guys to an increased role in the offense.
There are also a couple of familiar faces who have not lived up to their potential thus far in their young careers. Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore underwhelmed last season and left Chiefs fans wanting to see them on the bench by the time the playoffs rolled around. Chiefs coaches granted that wish and Toney and Moore didn’t factor into the team’s playoff run last season.
Along with Toney and Moore, there will be a battle at the bottom of the roster for the final few positions in the receiver room. Wide receivers like Justyn Ross, Cornell Powell, Nikko Remigio, Montrell Washington, Phillip Brooks and Kyle Sheets will all be trying to make the roster when the team gets to final cuts. The wide receiver room will be one of the more fascinating camp battles to watch to see how it shakes out throughout the preseason.
Running back
Heading into this season, Isaiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are set up as the top two running backs on the roster. Both of these guys have plenty of starting (and playoff) experience on their resumes. There’s not a battle for the starting spot, but things get interesting after that with veteran running back Jerick McKinnon remaining unsigned. A 2023 preseason fan-favorite, Deneric Prince, looks likely to have an opportunity to take that next step and jump into the role of third-string running back. Keaontay Ingram could compete as well.
The big story of camp in the running back room will likely be around international signing Louis Rees-Zammit. The former rugby star has a lot of hype surrounding him heading into camp and social media clips are already beginning to circulate. Rees-Zammit, who has been nicknamed "Rees-Lightning," was known for his speed during his rugby playing days. Getting used to pads and playing at NFL speed will be a test, but Rees-Zammit could take that final running back spot on the roster. There’s also a good chance he will be used on special teams as he has a unique skill set that could help the team with new kickoff rules this season.
Between Prince, Ingram and Rees-Zammit, there will be plenty of fun discussion around these guys and their chance to make the final roster.
While training camp won’t always be the most thrilling part of a football season, it does give us something to get excited about before the season begins. These position groups should be highlighted as players fight to make the team, and camp battles are just the beginning of the process.