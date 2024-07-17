Chiefs Sign Division II All-American Wide Receiver at Start of Training Camp
Rookies and quarterbacks have reported to Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, and one new face has joined the team as the Chiefs prepare for the 2024 NFL season.
The Chiefs have signed former Slippery Rock University wide receiver Kyle Sheets, according to multiple reports.
Sheets graduated in 2023 and went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. After originally signing with the New Orleans Saints after the draft, Sheets was waived by New Orleans before camp. Now, he lands in Kansas City.
The Slippery Rock athletics website detailed Sheets's collegiate accomplishments.
"The 2023 season marked a career year for Sheets, who was named to each of the five All-America teams at the Division II level, including a first team All-America nod by both the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and the Associated Press (AP)," the rockathletics.com story reads. "He was also named to first team All-Region honors in Super Region One and first team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference honors.
"Sheets caught a team-high 76 passes for 1,186 yards with 17 touchdowns and finished the year ranked third in Division II in touchdown catches and sixth in receiving yards. He also completed a 48-yard pass and pulled down an interception on the one defensive snap he played, which came in The Rock's victory over No. 1 seed Tiffin in the second round of the NCAA Playoffs."
The university's story also quotes SRU head coach Shawn Lutz, who expressed his excitement for Sheets to continue his football career under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
"I am thrilled for Kyle to get this chance to learn from a coach like Andy Reid and be part of a championship organization like the Kansas City Chiefs," Lutz said. "He earned the opportunity, and we can't wait to follow his progress in the coming weeks."
Sheets gives the Chiefs a full 91-man roster and joins a competitive wide receiver group. With several sure-things at the top of the WR room, Sheets will have to separate himself from the bottom of the depth chart to have a chance to compete with the likes of Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Justyn Ross and Nikko Remigio. Even if a practice squad spot would be a victory for Sheets, he'll have to outpace Montrell Washington, Cornell Powell and other on-the-bubble pass-catchers who will also be looking to make an impact in St. Joe.