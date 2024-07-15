No Surprise: NFL Survey Has Patrick Mahomes As Football's Best QB
Was there ever any doubt? Not in the eyes of the NFL, as Patrick Mahomes is once again ranked as the best quarterback in football.
In a recent survey, ESPN polled league coaches, executives and scouts to sort out the top 10 field generals in the sport. For another year, the Kansas City Chiefs' superstar quarterback is slotted above each of his peers. Mahomes's lowest ranking was second for 2024, highlighting just how dominant the football world views him as.
Jeremy Fowler breaks down the selection, which also factored in analysis from Matt Bowen. Some of what he wrote tips his cap to Mahomes's ability to constantly evolve.
"No quarterback adjusts better than Mahomes, who has shown resolve through various challenges," Fowler wrote. " In 2022, he offset the departure of Tyreek Hill by throwing 31 touchdown passes to running backs and tight ends, the most in a single season in the Super Bowl era. Last year, he rallied an offense that had become lifeless -- and low on dependable receivers -- after a brutal loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, bettering his regular season QBR of 63.1 to an impressive 86.6 in four playoff games. His career-worst 14 interceptions weren't a factor in the postseason, when Mahomes threw one interception to six touchdown passes.
"Mahomes continues to find creative -- and mobile -- ways to win. His 14% sack rate when pressured was the second-lowest clip in the league behind Josh Allen. When the 49ers clamped down on passing lanes in the Super Bowl, Mahomes found yardage with his legs, with 66 yards on nine carries. 'What's funny is he can still improve,' a high-ranking NFL official said. 'He's never truly improved his footwork since he's been in the league. It hasn't mattered because he's so good.'"
Here's who rounded out the top five:
- 2: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)
- 3: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)
- 4: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)
- 5: Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)
Even after a "down" year, Patrick Mahomes remains the NFL's top signal-caller
If the NFL couldn't dethrone Mahomes when he was perhaps at his most vulnerable last season, it's hard to envision a time when things will change moving forward. In 16 regular-season games, Mahomes played out the 2023-24 campaign with one of his worst statistical outputs. He posted either career-low or second-lowest marks in full-season passing yards (4,183), touchdowns (27), success rate (48.2%), yards per attempt (7.0) and passer rating (92.6). Additionally, as Fowler mentioned, the 14 interceptions were more than he'd ever tossed in a single year.
None of it mattered once the playoffs began. Mahomes, along with the rest of the Chiefs' offense, came alive and complemented a league-best Steve Spagnuolo defense. The result was a second Super Bowl title in a row, cementing the Chiefs as a modern football dynasty.
Entering the 2024-25 season, Mahomes and Kansas City are once again in a good position to compete for a championship. With better talent at the wide receiver spot, some of the offensive lulls they went through last year are expected to be gone. An emphasis is being placed on getting back to explosive plays, which figures to make the Chiefs' attack more fun to watch and much more difficult to plan for as an opponent.
With the NFL's top quarterback leading the way, it's hard to not be high on the odds of Mahomes justifying that ranking for another season.