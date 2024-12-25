Samaje Perine Is Fulfilling a Familiar Role for Chiefs Down the Stretch
Over the years, the Kansas City Chiefs have learned that no contribution is too small in a championship-winning campaign. Regardless of role or rank on the depth chart, being able to chip in a valuable play or two down the stretch of a season can make a huge difference.
There aren't many greater examples of that than running back Samaje Perine. Since joining the team back in August, he's progressed throughout the season and is now becoming a legitimate force on the back end of the rotation. The former fourth-round pick may have just 82 rushing yards on the season, but his impact certainly goes beyond that.
Just ask offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who thinks what Perine is doing right now is eerily similar to Jerick McKinnon's production during back-to-back Super Bowl runs in Kansas City.
"I would say for what he does, they're very similar," Nagy said. "They're different in the fact that Perine is a little bit bigger. Whether it comes to some of the protection stuff [or not]. I would say McKinnon has a really good, savvy feel to a lot of the different things that Perine has as well, and I think you're starting to see that. Just like [Saturday], we hit him on that swing route in the backfield and not only did he make a great catch and a great run down the sideline, but he also got out of bounds which was, at that point in time, important at the end of the half. And then at the end of the game, a critical time, I think that really reminded me of McKinnon and being able to kind of slide to the flat and get open in that look that he gave.
"Very similar, body types may be a little bit different, but very similar as far as their mindset and how they think. When you have that in the backfield, whether it's third down or any other time but more importantly third down, protection-wise, where to go and then how to have that route savviness in the backfield... it really, really helps you out a lot."
It's safe to say that McKinnon's 2022 season, one that featured 512 receiving yards and 10 all-purpose touchdowns, isn't remotely in the cards for Perine. With that said, this veteran running back is still finding ways to make his presence felt. Not only is Perine averaging 4.8 yards per carry on very limited reps in the run game, but he has 25 receptions out of the backfield at an 11.6-yard clip per catch. His 78.1% catch rate is identical to what McKinnon posted last season, and his 8.8 yards per touch marks a career-high figure for either player.
In each of his last four games, Perine has a catch of 15 yards or more. In Week 15's win over the Cleveland Browns, he had a 23-yard catch-and-run during a two-minute drill to put the team in field goal range. The same scenario manifested itself in last weekend's victory over the Houston Texans, except Perine's grab went for 36 yards. He later added a 16-yard catch on a third-and-4 to ice the game.
After years of being a supporting cast member with the Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos, Perine finds himself involved even less now. He has 361 combined snaps in 15 games this year, which is his lowest mark since 2019. Despite that, he's emerged as a fine addition to the Kansas City running back group and doubles as a special teams piece. Perine's ability to be trusted as a runner, receiver and pass protector is McKinnon-esque. It doesn't hurt that Dave Toub trusts him, too. The past few weeks have driven that home.
Perine is no McKinnon, but he's serving that role to near-perfection for the reigning champs as they prepare for another playoff run.