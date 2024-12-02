Chiefs vs. Raiders Grades: KC Benefits from Change at Cornerback

Highest-graded #Chiefs players in Week 13 win over the Raiders, via @PFF:



🥇TE, Noah Gray (87.7)

🥈LG, Joe Thuney (85.2)

🥉C, Creed Humphrey (79.1)

4) CB, Joshua Williams (79.0)

5) LB, Drue Tranquill (77.6)

6) QB, Patrick Mahomes (75.2)



*minimum 20 snaps