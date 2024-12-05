Patrick Mahomes Addresses Chiefs Left Tackle Struggles, Pending Debut of D.J. Humphries
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 season has been marred by issues at left tackle. Rookie second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia was pulled for second-year third-rounder Wanya Morris late in Week 2. Since then, Morris has battled a knee injury while producing inconsistent play of his own. Late in Week 13, Morris was benched in favor of left guard Joe Thuney, who moved to the outside of the O-line. Now, all eyes turn to recently signed (and recently medically cleared) veteran D.J. Humphries.
In light of the revolving door protecting his blindside, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked how the left tackle struggle has affected him over the course of the season.
"I don't know if it's affected me too much," Mahomes said during his weekly press conference on Wednesday. "I mean, I've played with all those guys before, and I know those guys are out there battling, they're out there and they've played winning football before, and so I just go about my business, go about my process and try to stay within the scheme of the offense, and then when stuff breaks down, I try to go out there and make plays, and so that's just what I'm going to continue to do."
Following a third-and-goal sack that included Morris being quickly beaten by the Raiders pass rusher, Mahomes showed visible frustration. On the next drive, Thuney was at left tackle. Did Mahomes talk to head coach Andy Reid about a change at left tackle?
"I did not, no," Mahomes said. "I was more upset just because I felt like there was people open, and we hadn't scored in the red zone, so I knew that was a big drive and I think I was just more upset about the fact that we didn't execute at a high enough level in the red zone."
With Humphries projecting to take the starting left tackle job as soon as he's ready for it, what has Mahomes seen from the veteran throughout his limited time at the Chiefs' facilities?
"You see how talented he is," Mahomes said. "The physical gifts are there. It's been cool to watch him interact with other guys, too. You can tell he's smart, he's willing to teach guys, which is big in that room, we've got a lot of young guys there. I've been very impressed, and I'm excited for him to get more and more work with more and more practice, and hopefully be ready to go as soon as possible."