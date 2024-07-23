Andy Reid Provides Update on Chiefs Left Tackle Battle: Kingsley Suamataia vs. Wanya Morris
As the Kansas City Chiefs went through their third full-team practice of training camp, an interesting development occurred in the midst of the Chiefs' most important camp battle. But does it matter?
The spotlight is on the Chiefs' left tackle position, as second-year third-round pick Wanya Morris hopes to hold off rookie second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia in the battle for the right to protect Patrick Mahomes's blindside. Through the first two days of practice, the duo split snaps with the first-team offensive line. On Tuesday, Morris took the first-team reps and Suamataia took the second-team work. How impactful is that development in the early days of camp?
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media after practice and discussed the offensive line and KC's left tackle battle. Reid noted early in his press availability that offensive line coach Andy Heck dictates the O-line rotations as the team looks for "the five best" linemen on the team, especially before pads come on at camp.
At this point, it's worth noting that Morris got the first crack at a full day of first-team work (again, before the team puts on pads for the first time on Friday), but Suamataia could get the first-team treatment on Wednesday and it wouldn't be a shocking twist.
Still, working off limited snaps and even more limited physicality, Reid was asked how he thought Morris had performed in camp so far.
"Yeah, he's doing a nice job," Reid said. "Everything is kind of pass, you're not doing a ton of run in here, but for what we're asking him to do, he's doing a nice job."
Regarding the left tackle competition, Reid was asked if he has a specific timeline in mind for when the Chiefs would like to have their starter set in stone.
"We'll just see how it goes," Reid said. "You obviously want to get the guy's reps in there and all that, but you also want to make sure you get the best guy in there and so you give them a chance to play with one another, as far as the guards and the tackles go, and see what the best match is there and how they fit together."
Reid later noted that it's difficult to evaluate line battles before teams are able to fully practice the running game, which they won't be able to do until Friday's first padded practice.
"Once you mix the pass and the run in, that's what you've got to get going here, and the run is all curbed down to where it's almost just fits, so it's not quite the same," Reid said.