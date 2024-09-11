Travis Kelce 'Happy' for Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice's Big Week 1 Performances
The Kansas City Chiefs' superstar duo of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce got back on the field last week, but the story of the game was elsewhere. Instead, second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice and rookie Xavier Worthy stole the show with big-time plays.
In Worthy's case, the No. 28 overall pick scored a pair of touchdowns in his NFL debut. One came via a rushing score and the other on a busted coverage by the Baltimore Ravens. In all, the Texas product produced 68 yards on just three touches. His demeanor stood out to Mahomes, and Kelce apparently noticed it as well.
On a new episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason, Kelce described how happy he was for Worthy to make an immediate impact.
"That was a fun play to see him get the ball for the first time in the NFL [and] take it to the house like that on an electric play like a reverse or and end-around," Kelce said. "Happy as hell for him, and another guy that's seeing the field and making big plays when the ball is thrown his way. He's not playing tense, he's not tight, he's ready for the moment. That's always one of the questions when you see a young guy come into the league, like, is he going to let the moment get too big? Sure enough, he's as cool as the other side of the pillow, baby."
Rice, on the other hand, picked up right where he left off late last season. The 2023 second-round pick looked shiftier in his first game of the 2024-25 campaign, recording most of his yardage after the catch. In all, it was a seven-reception debut to kick off Rice's season. Amassing 103 yards, he was Kansas City's leading receiver in Week 1, topping Worthy by 56 yards.
The former SMU standout seems to be more decisive in year No. 2, which Kelce also thinks is the case.
"I'm just happy that Rashee is seeing the field like he's seeing [it] right now," Kelce said. "He is really playing faster with his mind this year so he can really catch the ball, get vertical, split guys. He owned the middle of the field the entire day. I couldn't be happier for that guy to have a 100-yard game. Hopefully, we can keep this thing rolling and keep using him as he takes over the middle of the field and, sure enough, all over the field."
Moving forward, Kelce (three catches for 34 yards) will get more involved in the offense. No one should be worried about his lack of elite production to open the year, especially given his track record and good health entering the regular season. Folks should, however, anticipate Worthy and Rice continuing to make life easier for everyone else on the field. That's without even mentioning Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who is still working his way back from a sternoclavicular injury suffered in the preseason.
Until Brown returns, Rice and Worthy may be the club's two best receivers. They certainly played like that against Baltimore, drawing the attention of teammates like Kelce in the process.