Two Chiefs Make 'Top 25 NFL Players 25 and Under' List from Opposite Sides of the Ball
A particular pair of young Kansas City Chiefs players have earned a lot of offseason accolades following their successful 2023 seasons and before they head to training camp to prepare for their 2024 campaigns. Thanks to a new list highlighting age-25-and-under talent, Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and cornerback Trent McDuffie are in the headlines again.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports ranked his "top 25 NFL players 25 and under for 2024," and KC's highest-ranking player landed at No. 12: the 25-year-old Humphrey.
"Offensive linemen don't often make headlines, but if we can celebrate Jason Kelce for all he accomplished with the Philadelphia Eagles, let's give Humphrey the respect he deserves," Benjamin wrote. "In three years, the Oklahoma product has never missed a game while giving Patrick Mahomes sterling protection on the interior."
At this point in his young career, Humphrey's biggest questions are around his next contract, not his on-the-field play. Humphrey is entering the final year of his rookie deal, along with fellow 2021 draft picks Nick Bolton and Trey Smith.
McDuffie isn't far behind, as the 23-year-old cornerback comes in at No. 19.
"The Chiefs were fine dealing top corner L'Jarius Sneed this offseason in large part because of McDuffie's emergence on the other side," Benjamin wrote. "Although he's still in search of his first career pick, the Washington product was often around the ball (three sacks, five forced fumbles) in 2023's title-winning campaign."
McDuffie has also been named as a "dark-horse Defensive Player of the Year candidate," a top-six player under the age of 25, and the No. 2 cornerback in all of football this offseason.
The Chiefs' only honorable mention is the aforementioned Bolton, who turned 24 in March.