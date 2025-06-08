Who Should the Chiefs Target in the 2026 NFL Draft?
The Kansas City Chiefs landed seven new draft prospects through the 2025 NFL Draft and are hopeful they will add insurance to the team all season long. The Chiefs' roster has been built primarily through the draft, as they have been one of the best drafting teams in the NFL over the last decade.
Players have turned into stars in Kansas City, and the ceiling is high on the 2025 Chiefs draft class. However, to keep this franchise thriving, the Chiefs front office needs to continue to think into the future, as to who to add to this roster in the future.
That being said, a recent three-round mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft was released by Pro Football Network's Mark Stolte, and sees the Chiefs adding to the defensive line, similar to how they did this past season.
Here is who the Chiefs would add to the roster through Stolte's mock draft.
Round 1, Pick 30: Caleb Banks, DL
"Caleb Banks is a traditional DT who was solid as a pass rusher in 2024, with four sacks and 29 pressures on 233 pass-rush snaps. At 6’5″, 325 pounds, Banks mostly lined up like Chris Jones— outside the A-gap instead of inside it," Stolte wrote.
"The Kansas City Chiefs hope Banks can eventually replace Jones, who turns 32 before the 2026 season. This pick is a projection (Banks isn’t a first-rounder just yet), but the potential is real."
Round 2, Pick 62: Mikail Kamara, EDGE
Given that the Chiefs have a defensive end room that has a rotating door for certain players, it would be smart for the front office to bring in another addition in the form of Mikail Kamara. Kamara had his best season in his collegiate year in 2024 with the Indiana Hoosiers.
Through a collegiate career high of 13 games, Kamara collected 47 total tackles, 28 being assisted tackles, and 10 quarterback sacks. Pairing Kamara with the likes of George Karlaftis and Ashton Gillotte, the edge position would have immense depth.
Round 3, Pick 94: Oscar Delp, TE
Who knows what Travis Kelce is going to decide to do following the 2025 campaign? But if he does decide to retire, it would force the Chiefs' hand to look to add depth to the tight end room, and the Chiefs would do that in the form of a Georgia Bulldogs product, Oscar Delp.
Delp has a ton to learn still, but he just put up the best numbers of his collegiate career. Standing at 6'5 and weighing in at 245 lbs, Delp would be a nice fit in a Chiefs tight end room that could be wide open in the future.
