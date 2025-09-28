Key Adjustments That Could Keep the Chiefs Winning
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens at home in week four. Neither of these teams is where they want to be record-wise, and neither of them can afford to go 1 - 3. The Chiefs' defense has been improving week to week, but will it be enough against the Ravens' explosive offense?
The Chiefs' offense hasn't looked good to start the season, but Xavier Worthy is confirmed to be coming back. Hims being back could empower the Chiefs' offense and trigger an offensive explosion, which could propel the Chiefs back into the mix of things.
Upset Alert?
Tyler Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he looked at all of the matchups in week four and identified which ones have the potential to be big upsets. Despite playing at home, the Chiefs are the underdog in their game against the Ravens, and Sullivan believes they can continue to win.
"Most folks will likely lean toward Baltimore coming out of Arrowhead Stadium with a win in this spot, as they look like the more complete team through three weeks. Even after notching their first win of 2025 last Sunday night against the Giants, the Chiefs still don't look like the Chiefs of old", said Sullivan.
The Chiefs' offense still has a lot of kinks to be ironed out, and a lot of question marks surrounding their production. Meanwhile, the Ravens offense has looked as good as ever, and they lead the NFL in scoring despite only winning one game.
"That said, let's not completely count them out. After all, this game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, and Patrick Mahomes has historically fared quite well against Lamar Jackson in their career. Mahomes is 5-1 all time against Jackson and is the only quarterback with three or more wins against the Ravens QB".
The Chiefs' offense still has a lot of work to do, but with Worthy being inserted back into the lineup, there's hope that it can be enough to get them back to at least last year's offense. There are still questions around their run game, but this could be a shootout if both offenses are clicking.
