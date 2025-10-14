Chiefs Pulled Off Critical Double Dip in Sunday’s Victory
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In NFL language, double dipping has nothing to do with taking a bite out of a corn chip and putting it back in the communal salsa.
Double dipping is something the Chiefs worked to perfection in Sunday night’s 30-17 win over Detroit. They scored at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half – a pair of timely touchdowns.
“Yeah, it was huge,” Patrick Mahomes said after the game. “I think we learned from last week. Last week, we got the ball out of half and we went three-and-out quickly and kind of gave the momentum back to the Jaguars. So, we were emphasizing in the locker room, ‘We need to go out there and score and put the momentum back in our favor.’”
They put the momentum back in their favor, alright. Mahomes orchestrated an eight play, 81-yard touchdown drive capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown. That score was critical because it gave the Chiefs a two-score advantage, 20-10, and made Detroit’s high-octane offense much more one-dimensional.
Arrowhead crowd gets another assist
“It was important to get that lead back and get the momentum, get Arrowhead, especially, get the crowd going, because it makes it difficult for that offense, any other offense, to go out there and do work.”
The Lions got a big taste of Arrowhead at the end of their opening drive, after winning the toss and electing to receive. They marched down the field in impressive fashion, and actually scored on fourth-and-goal, David Montgomery’s 1-yard pass to Jared Goff. But officials took the points off the board, ruling an illegal shift penalty.
And for the second time in three weeks, the Arrowhead crowd on the ensuing play caused a delay-of-game penalty. That forced the Lions to settle for a field goal.
The Chiefs got that lead back just before halftime. Jared Goff couldn’t complete a fourth-down pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Chiefs capitalized. Trailing 10-6, Mahomes drove Kansas City 55 yards in eight plays, keeping it himself on a 1-yard touchdown run. More importantly, the Chiefs left the Lions only 37 seconds on the first-half clock.
Chiefs expected Lions to take the ball
It was a significant turning point in the game, and the Chiefs were prepared – thanks to Detroit’s decision to receive after winning the opening toss.
“It’s not the first time,” Andy Reid said Monday afternoon. “That was the third time they had done that this year. We anticipated something like that possibly happening, and the guys were good with that. I don’t know if it was motivation or not, but our guys knew that they had done it before, so it wasn’t a big surprise.”
And that decision gave the Chiefs possession out of the halftime locker room. Reid credited his defense for neutralizing the Lions on their last possession of the first half, holding Detroit to three-and-out.
“To be able to stop them there was big,” he said, “and then the drive before that where we were able to get a score, which was good.”
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI stocks this site with important stories 24/7, and they’re all free; the best way to get news and info is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join the conversation on the offensive efficiency by visiting our Facebook page (here).