Where Does Chiefs' Andy Reid Sit in HC Rankings?
The Kansas City Chiefs wouldn't be so successful on the field if it weren't for the man behind the clipboard in head coach Andy Reid. Since his arrival in the franchise, the Chiefs have created a winning culture that has led them to several accolades, including multiple Super Bowl championships.
While some of the credit should go to the athletes on the field, Coach Reid knows exactly how each of his players works, both on the field and off. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will be the first two to tell you how much Coach Reid means to them and the success of the franchise.
That being said, Pro Football Network recently released a head coach ranking ahead of the 2025 campaign, which sees the Chiefs' head coach sit atop the others, and deservingly so.
"Now a three-time Super Bowl champion and one of the winningest coaches in NFL history, Andy Reid has solidified his status as not just the best coach in today’s NFL but one of the greatest of all time," Pro Football Network's Brandon Austin wrote.
"The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl five times since 2019 under Reid’s leadership, an unprecedented run in the modern era. Losing to the Eagles in this past Super Bowl doesn’t change the fact that he remains the gold standard."
"Sure, Patrick Mahomes has been a central piece in the Chiefs’ dominance, but Reid’s imprint can be felt throughout the operation. From his elite play design to his in-game adjustments, Reid’s offense continues to thrive regardless of any deficiencies the unit may have."
"What makes Reid’s greatness even more remarkable is how sustainable it’s been. Over 26 seasons with the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, he’s won half of his six Super Bowl appearances. His consistency, creativity, and leadership remain unmatched."
Coach Reid and the Chiefs will be tested this season, and early. Come the second week of the season, they will get to try and redeem their Super Bowl loss, as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.
All in all, even if Coach Reid never wins another Super Bowl ring, he will go down as one of the best head coaches in the history of the National Football League.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.