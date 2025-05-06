Chiefs Crack Top 10 Most Impactful Rookie Class For 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft class has been analyzed by several, with an overall consensus that the franchise once again has gotten good value where they selected in the process. Adding seven new players on both sides of the football is the kind of depth additions the franchise needed following the 2024 campaign.
Headlined by offensive lineman Josh Simmons, the Chiefs addressed their biggest need with the final pick in the first-round. Other additions, such as Omarr Norman-Lott, Ashton Gillotte, Jalen Royals, Nohl Williams, Jeffrey Bassa, and Brashard Smith, bring a huge youth movement that could impact the roster immediately.
Following a heartbreaking bid for history in the Super Bowl, the current players have been tirelessly working to get back on track and prepared for the new season. With the moldable talent in the draftees now, head coach Andy Reid should be in for another fun season with the clipboard in his hand.
Compared to the rest of the National Football League, the Chiefs' draft is good enough to land them within the Top 10 of CBS Sports' ranking of most impactful draft classes, written by Chris Trapasso. Trapasso had the Chiefs landing with the eighth overall draft class in this category.
"The Chiefs low-key had serious needs along the defensive front and addressed them in a big way with Norman-Lott and Gillotte in Rounds 2 and 3, respectively. The Tennessee product wasn't a high-volume player with the Volunteers. When he was on the field, it was bad news for the interior blockers in the SEC," Trapasso wrote.
"Gillotte doesn't wow athletically. He wins regularly with powerful hand work, elite-level hustle and a sizable, NFL-caliber frame. Williams is the man-to-man cover type who routinely crowds the catch point and whom Steve Spagnuolo will adore on the perimeter of his defense. I don't think Royals, with his YAC brilliance in a compact frame, could've landed in a better situation than in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid."
So long as the Chiefs are getting players with the drive to succeed in the pros, the franchise should be in good hands, as we have seen what the training staff and coaches have been able to achieve with the players on the roster, regardless of where they were taken in the
