Should The Chiefs Trade For a Top Wide Receiver?
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a lot of moves this offseason. The Chiefs have also lost a lot of key players in free agency this offseason. But the team filled in the holes that were left in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs did a good job in the draft in finding the right players that best give them a chance to win and who fit the scheme. The Chiefs were a little more aggressive than many thought.
One position that they did address in the draft was the wide receiver position. They did add another talented young receiver. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will benefit from that.
And more can come from the Chiefs if they look to trade for another young receiver who is proven and one of the best receivers in the National Football League.
One trade the Chiefs can explore is with the New Orleans Saints for receiver Chris Olave. Olave has been one of the best receivers in the league since entering it from Ohio State. Olave has been the No. 1 receiver and target for the Saints over the last few seasons. And with the recent news that the Saints receiver, they can be looking to start all over and get rid of top players.
"And after speculation about a rift between the Saints and Carr, the 34-year-old veteran QB shocked the NFL by announcing his retirement on Saturday," said Sean Labar of The Sporting News.
"That means as of now, the Saints are heading into the 2025 season with Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and their new draft pick, Tyler Shough, as the three quarterbacks on the roster. Shough is obviously a rookie and had mixed evaluations coming out of Louisville, largely due to an extensive injury history. Haener has been a career backup while Rattler started some games last year, but never looked like he could be the future franchise QB."
"The New Orleans Saints roster already had massive holes before Carr retired, but their veteran QB hanging up his cleats could cause a ripple effect as the NFC South franchise is likely embracing a full rebuild this season."
Olave will make a lot of sense for the Chiefs. Olave will give the Chiefs offense a true No. 1 receiver. Mahomes will also have his receiver so that he can throw the ball no matter where he is on the field.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.