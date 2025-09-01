WATCH: Assistant Head Coach/STC Dave Toub Before Monday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Monday’s practice.
To view his comments, watch below.
On whether the altitude will be a factor in São Paulo on Friday:
“No, I don't think so. I don't. What is it, 2,900 feet or something? I don't. We haven't talked about it, not one bit, really. Not when you're playing Denver and, you know, it's a little bit different.”
On challenges of executing in a different environment:
“Oh, there's no question. I mean, first of all, the flight. I mean, that's something we got to deal with. Well, both teams do, but it's going to be a long flight. And then the other thing is, the field, what's the field gonna look like? Those are all things that you really can't control. We're excited, though. I mean, the team is excited about going. I feel it with the players. You know, I'm 63 now; I'm not really excited hours 11 hours on a plane, but it is what it is -- to play a football game. This is crazy to me.”
On having Nikko Remigio on the 53-man roster as his primary return man:
“Yeah, I mean, you know what I think about Nikko. I mean, he's been our starter. For the last eight games that we've played, he's been our guy. And, I've gotten used to having him back there. And he just keeps getting better, and he really had a great training camp.
“And, he's become a leader for us, as far as his work ethic and everything he's about. And he's a great teammate and he's a good, good guy, really. And I'm happy he's on the team.”
On whether he’d prefer having a practice at the stadium before gameday:
“Yeah, just to be able to see the field, or whatever. But we'll do that pregame; it’s going to be the same for both teams. There’s no advantage either way. It is what it is.”
On what he knows about field conditions at Corinthians Arena:
“They said it's going to be different. You know, they had issues with it last year, and then now it's going to be better. So, I mean, we take that for what it's worth, and we'll see.”
On his kickoff returners for Friday’s game, along with Remigio:
“Yeah, you’ll see Tyquan (Thornton), you can see Brashard (Smith). Those are the guys that you'll see back there.”
On what he’s seen from Thornton:
“I saw somebody that hits it fast; he's got great speed. He’s a willing blocker. So that's important. I talked about that before, how important that … is to be able to single block somebody; you’re going to have to block somebody. Nikko does that as well, if he gets the ball. And then Brashard is still working on it, getting better and better each day.
On Smith and his performance in the preseason finale against Chicago:
“So, he had a good game, too, by the way, in that last game. So that was good to see with him. We talked about getting him a lot more touches, as we did, and he showed up. So, it was good to see.”
On the Chargers’ return game:
“Derius Davis, he's very good, excellent, dynamic. Not a real big guy but, man, he is quick and fast and shifty. And you have to be sound, covering him. You can't over-commit one way or the other; he'll cut it back on you. So, we got our hands full with him for sure. And we know those guys. I mean, we play them twice a year. You know, a great coach, (Ryan) Ficken does a great job. And the punter, You know, and the punter (JK Scott) and the kicker, (Cameron) Dicker the Kicker, they're both excellent.
“And the thing they have, they have a change at the long-snapper, but they're good. Looks like they got a veteran, (Rick) Lovato. So, we played against him. He was at the Eagles last year so we know him. But he's an experienced guy, so they won't miss a beat. They're solid across the board.”
On the first game with the amendment to the dynamic kickoff rules, moving touchbacks from the 30- to the 35-yard line:
“Yeah, what you saw (in the preseason) is what we're going to do. We weren't trying to hide anything. We were just trying to practice. And, we know that we're going to get more returns. So, tried to practice fielding, and crazy punt kicks, and then as far as kickoffs go, be sound in what we do as far as coverage. And we know there's gonna be a lot more returns. I'm excited about it; I really am. It's going to be good for special teams, and the fans are going to love it.”
