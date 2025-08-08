What’s the Worst Case Scenario for the Chiefs?
Expectations are high for the Kansas City Chiefs as they head into the 2025 regular season, particularly within the organization. The Chiefs set a high standard for themselves, aiming to not only participate in the playoffs but also to compete for the Super Bowl. Last year, they had the opportunity to secure a third straight Super Bowl title but fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Going into the new season, the best-case scenario for the Chiefs is to become the second franchise in National Football League history to headline four consecutive Super Bowls, and of course, win it. But what would be the worst-case scenario for the reigning AFC Champions?
The worst-case scenario for the Chiefs would be finishing last in the AFC West division, which would end their streak of nine consecutive division titles. However, they haven't significantly regressed from last season. Despite not winning the Super Bowl, it seems unlikely that they would finish in last place.
So, what's the realistic worst-case expectation for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025?
Former NFL safety for the Chicago Bears, Brock Vereen, joined CBS Sports' Mike Renner and Kyle Long to discuss the exact same question proposed. Below is his worst-case scenario for the Chiefs going into the new season.
- "Worst case scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs would be a wildcard loss because that would mean the Denver Broncos or maybe the Chargers, but honestly, I feel it'd be much more likely to be the Broncos pass them up as the AFC West champs and then Patrick Mahomes would have to feel like every other human has to feel like in climbing and crawling out of your playoff hole on the road," Vereen said.
The Chiefs have won the AFC West division for nine consecutive years, and with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the team, it's difficult to bet against the two-time MVP. If the Chiefs were to lose in the wildcard round, concerns about their dynasty would increase significantly, especially after their loss in the Super Bowl last season.
So long as the Chiefs get out of the gates early, especially before their bye week in Week 10, they have a solid chance at winning the AFC West once again. So if the worst-case scenario is going in as a wildcard and losing, earning their tenth straight AFC West division title would nully that.
