Chiefs Draft Plans Appear to be Coming Together
The Kansas City Chiefs allowed Patrick Mahomes to be sacked more last season than in any other season in his storied career. The Chiefs still went 15-2 in the regular season as they were better than most of the teams they faced. This led to many overlooking the Chiefs' nagging issues.
However, their inability to block for Mahomes eventually caught up to them at the worst moment. Kansas City's offensive line was a significant part of why the Chiefs lost against the Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few years before.
Kansas City could only do so much in free agency this offseason, but they have a chance to significantly improve their roster in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Chiefs primarily need help along their offensive and defensive lines, and plenty of talent is available at both position groups.
Owain Jones from the Pro Football Network recently released an updated mock draft with first-round projections for every team in the league. Like most, Jones believes the Chiefs will select an offensive lineman, specifically, Josh Simmons from Ohio State, to help solidify their offensive line.
"This is the dream scenario for the Chiefs, who need a long-term solution at offensive tackle. Josh Simmons is a dynamic athlete and secure blocker who has fallen down boards because of his season-ending patellar tendon tear. Still, he has the polished technique, refined intelligence, and agile mobility to be a long-term starter for an NFL franchise," Jones said.
The Chiefs are a competent offensive line away from winning five of the last six Super Bowls. However, Kansas City's front office failed to ensure the unit was always handled correctly. That must be the Chiefs' primary focus this offseason, as Patrick Mahomes can only do so much.
As great as Mahomes is, no quarterback can continuously be sacked and pressured and be expected to perform well. The Chiefs signed Mahomes to a massive contract but failed to protect their investment when it mattered the most. That must change this offseason.
Kansas City must do a much better job protecting Mahomes next season if it hopes to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again.
