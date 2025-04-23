Top Chiefs Draft Picks Since 2015
The Kansas City Chiefs have been eagerly awaiting for the 2025 NFL Draft to make its way to the surface. Lucky for them and the rest of the National Football League, the wait is over. With the NFL Draft set to kick off on Thursday night, it marks one decade since the 2015 NFL Draft.
A ton can change for a franchise in 10 years. The Chiefs have utilized the NFL Draft to boost their roster and create a dynasty. Lucky for the franchise's front office, a ton of their draft picks have turned into superstars for the organization, leading them to three Super Bowl victories.
One decade of Chiefs draft picks have all found some way to contribute to the franchise. Here are five current Chiefs who have performed nicely since the 2015 NFL Draft for the Chiefs organization.
5. Chris Jones, DT, Mississippi State
The Chiefs front office nabbed defensive tackle Chris Jones in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and since donning a Chiefs uniform, has been fantastic for the organization. A three time Super Bowl champion, three time All-Pro and six time Pro-Bowler, Jones has been everything the Chiefs wanted him to be.
As a Chief, Jones has competed in 138 regular season games, has collected 310 total tackles, 207 solo tackles, has racked up 80.5 quarterback sacks, has 37 passes defended and 33.5 stuffs. Set to be in Kansas City until after the 2028 NFL campaign, Jones has so much more to prove in a Chiefs uniform.
4. Kareem Hunt, RB, Toldeo
Every season since donning a Chiefs uniform, Hunt has led the franchise with rushing yards per season. Going into his fourth season in Kansas City, Hunt looks to hold down the fort once more when it comes to the ground game.
Getting drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Hunt was awarded his sole Pro Bowl appearance and has totaled 2,879 rushing yards in 653 carries. He holds the tenth-most rushing yards in franchise history, and has the chance to see that number increase this upcoming season.
3. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
The Chiefs took linebacker Nick Bolton in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he has done nothing but be productive since breaking into the league. Averaging 114.5 total tackles per season, Bolton has been one of the scariest linebackers the NFL has seen in the last five seasons.
Looking to crack 100 total tackles for the fourth time in five seasons, Bolton could be on the verge of tremendous and continuous success while in Kansas City.
2. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Trent McDuffie has elevated and improved each since since putting on a Chiefs uniform for the first time following the 2022 NFL Draft. Taken in the first round, McDuffie has lived up to all expectations. Assuming the Chiefs can get an extension done, McDuffie has the chance to see his stock climb to become one of, if not the best cornerback in the NFL.
1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
No shocker here, Mahomes has been the best Chiefs draft pick of the decade since the franchise traded up to get him in 2017. He has since led the franchise to three Super Bowl victories, has won two MVP awards, and is a six time Pro Bowler. Going into another year, fully expect more Mahomes Magic.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.