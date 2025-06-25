What’s One Word to Describe the Chiefs’ Offseason?
The Kansas City Chiefs knew that they had to crush the offseason after getting embarrassed in the Super Bowl at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. They risked losing their position as the top dog in the NFL if they didn't address their weaknesses, and I think they did a fair job of doing that.
When a team has been as successful as the Chiefs have been for the past couple of years, it's hard to figure out what needs to change in order to get back to the peak of the NFL world. The answer may seem obvious, but even if their offensive line didn't crumble against the Eagles' pass rush, there was no guarantee the Chiefs would've three-peated.
The pressure the Eagles put on Patrick Mahomes made it impossible for him to execute their game plan effectively, but the Chiefs were never gonna win a Super Bowl when Xavier Worthy, a rookie, had the best game among all their receiving options.
I think more than anything, what lost the Chiefs the Super Bowl last year was the absence of their top players. Not even exclusively referring to injuries, players like Travis Kelce didn't show up when they needed him the most.
The Chiefs had been so accustomed to Mahomes' greatness, leading them to victory, that they gave him a weak supporting cast and expected him to win against one of the best-constructed teams in NFL history.
Ben Arthur is a sports writer for FOX Sports, and he published an article describing each NFL team's offseason in one word. For the Chiefs, the word he attributed to their offseason was "provoked", stating that next season they have a point to make.
"Following their humiliating Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles, the Chiefs are expected to have an edge in the new season. Not only did Travis Kelce commit to play in 2025, but Kansas City will also have Rashee Rice back from an injured knee that cost him all but four games in 2024", said Arthur.
If this one word were to be extended into a phrase, I would say their phrase would be "don't poke the bear". I expect the Chiefs to take next season as seriously as ever, because their at risk of showing cracks in their dynasty and losing steam.
It takes a lot of resilience for a team to bounce back from a Super Bowl loss, and if the Chiefs can do so, they'll re-energize themselves and ensure that their reign over the NFL will continue for years to come.
