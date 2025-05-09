Should Chiefs Look to Add Newly Released WR Veteran?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the better offenses in the National Football League for several seasons in a row, and look to repeat that success in 2025. The Chiefs grabbed another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes through the 2025 NFL Draft in the form of Jalen Royals, but could they add another?
With several veterans on the team as well as players on expiring contracts, the Chiefs might be in the market to add another player to the depth chart. With the Jacksonville Jaguars recently releasing veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis, the Chiefs could be in the market to bring in Davis for an extra veteran presence.
With Skyy Moore on the last leg of his rookie contract, and with limited success, he could be expendable should the Chiefs feel they want to add another piece to the wide receiving room. Last season, however, the former Jaguar didn't have a season that jumped off the charts.
In 10 games for Jacksonville, the former Jaguars wide receiver was only able to total 239 receiving yards in 20 receptions. Initially, Davis signed a three-year deal worth $39 million with the Jaguars, but with only one season in Duval, the veteran hits the market.
Davis does have past success, as the former Buffalo Bill was able to put up some impressive numbers in his rookie contract. In Buffalo, the veteran free agent totaled 2,730 receiving yards and scored 27 touchdowns with the franchise.
Coming off an injury in his own right, Davis could fall into the category with other Chiefs who have a fire underneath them. Looking to prove that he is still valuable, the Chiefs could be a landing spot. Adding another veteran presence in a wide receiving room filled with younger players might elevate the offense back to being a Top 10 offense.
The Chiefs don't have much money left to spend, so if they were interested in Davis, it would have to be for less than he was making in Jacksonville. And after being released, a pay cut would make sense if he wishes to land a job for the 2025 campaign.
Seeing the state of the Chiefs' wide receiving room going into training camp will be crucial before they make any expensive moves, especially if they don't have to. As it stands now, the Chiefs might be better off to wait and see how that plays out before spending a pretty penny.
