What Has Been the Chiefs’ Greatest Blunder in Franchise History?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a franchise that has seen plenty of success in the past couple of years, the most in franchise history. This is largely due to Patrick Mahomes and his greatness on the field, but the Chiefs have done a good job of surrounding him with talent.
They've capitalized on every opportunity they could to progress further as a team and franchise, and that's why they're amid their dynasty, one they aren't prepared to let go of yet. With that being said, what has been their biggest missed opportunity to date?
Bryan DeArdo is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article where he goes over each franchise's biggest blunder in franchise history. For the Chiefs, no doubt that their most recent Super Bowl loss weighed heavily on his mind, but instead, he chose their 2018 AFC Championship game loss to the New England Patriots.
"This one was easy. Had Ford stayed onside, Charvarius Ward's interception of Tom Brady would have stood, giving the Chiefs the ball and a four-point lead with 54 seconds left in the 2018 AFC Championship game", said DeArdo.
It looked as if Mahomes was destined to reach the highest peak of the NFL World in his first full year starting with the Chiefs, but the Patriots came out victorious. If the Chiefs had won this game, it would've started the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles rivalry much earlier.
"Instead, the Patriots went on to defeat the Chiefs in overtime. The Chiefs won the following Super Bowl, but they missed out possibly winning another Super Bowl during Patrick Mahomes' first season under center."
If the Chiefs don't make it back to the Super Bowl in 2025, this loss looks even worse in retrospect. The Chiefs will still be a good team beyond 2025, but next year is their last chance to continue their dynasty without taking a step back for a couple of years.
If they let their foot off the gas, they risk being phased out by other teams that are coming into their own, as nothing in the NFL lasts forever. Even if this is one of the biggest do-overs for the Chiefs in their franchise history, changing the course of this game in favor of the Chiefs would've robbed history of one of the biggest upsets in NFL history.
