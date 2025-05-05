Chiefs' Bassa's Initial Impression on Spagnuolo's Playbook
The Kansas City Chiefs' rookie minicamp has gone as well as it could for both the players and the coaching staff. This is the first step in the careers of these new Chiefs, as they adjust from college playbooks to pro playbooks on both sides of the ball.
One Chief rookie who has been diving into the defensive playbook with the utmost urgency has been the franchise's fifth-round draft pick out of Oregon, Jeffrey Bassa. Bassa is not only looking to make a strong first impression going into the year, but has prided himself on dissecting defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's extensive defensive playbook.
"Everybody knows that Coach Spags' defense is really complex. But I mean, coming in, you know, to rookie mini camp, you obviously want to get a head start on that, right?" Bassa said in his press conference on Sunday.
"So I feel like the opportunity to come out here for rookie minicamp, learn the defense, kind of go through the first couple of installs, has been really good for me. Overall, I feel like I'm catching on pretty well. Honestly, right now, I feel like I'm at a good stage where I can, keep going back and looking at the notes and looking at the film and saying, 'Okay, I was supposed to do this instead of this, right? So just catching on slowly, day by day."
Bassa had a projection to get selected in the fourth round, and the Chiefs ultimately got him in the fifth. The longtime Oregon Ducks linebacker is bringing not only his skills to Kansas City, but the respect that should accompany it.
The Chiefs linebacker has had several years in college learning one coordinator's defensive mindset and playbook, it could be difficult at first to adjust to another's, let alone one of the best defensive coordinators that the National Football League has to offer.
"To coach Spags, I got a lot of respect and trust for him. So, you know, to being able to learn from such a great defensive minded coach is, you know, the blessing and the opportunity that I want," Bassa said.
