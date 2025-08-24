Team JuJu: Why Receiver Is Chiefs’ Secret Sauce Entering Season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Even his TikTok was a tell-tale sign. At Thursday’s Chiefs Kickoff Lucheon, JuJu Smith-Schuster got his receivers together for a mellow touchdown celebration.
One night later on the Chiefs’ first drive against the Bears, he secured a phenomenal 19-yard reception -- a contested catch almost parallel to the ground -- to pierce the Chicago red zone and set up Isiah Pacheco’s touchdown. Smith-Schuster is a different player this season.
Some wondered after Friday night’s reception whether he made the catch. But he erased all doubts when he popped off the grass and launched an originally choreographed dance number. Replays confirmed the reception.
Potential Rashee Rice replacement in Chiefs' offense?
Now, some are wondering whether Smith-Schuster could serve as an unexpected replacement for Rashee Rice once the NFL determines his suspension. After all, a year ago, the ninth-year veteran might not have made that catch. He left last season promising himself to return in the best shape of his life. Six months later, mission accomplished.
“First of all, I moved to San Diego,” Smith-Schuster said Wednesday. “Honestly, what I did was, I got the right crew around me, the right guys. … We pretty much did two-a-days, and trained every single day. And I think a lot of times, I would put my family first when it comes to the offseason, but this time I kind of … put myself first and really focused on that.
“This offense, you got to run fast, so got to keep going.”
Coolest mentor on the team
The rest of the Chiefs’ wide receivers are following his lead, judging by the night the offense had in finishing the preseason Friday against Chicago. And without question, they are his receivers.
Asked last month to identify the leader of the Chiefs’ wide-receivers room, head coach Andy Reid needed about 0.038 seconds to answer.
“Yeah, JuJu’s the leader in there.”
Keen observers noticed many times after training-camp practice that Smith-Schuster would invest extra-curricular on-field work with younger players like Tyquan Thornton, Jason Brownlee and rookie Jalen Royals.
In a valuable endorsement of the culture Reid has established, Smith-Schuster said this week that he feels obligated to help the younger receivers because Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have already set the level for what’s expected.
“And that, that becomes the expectation here,” the receiver said. “So, every day you, you got to show up and work every day.
“It just brings everybody else to that next level. So, those guys, they set the bar really, really high here and I think that's awesome. I always say, when you have guys like the veteran players working hard every day, showing up every day, putting in the work, putting in the effort, it just makes the younger guys kind of just follow.”
