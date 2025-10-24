Arrowhead Report

Why Chris Jones Initially Chose Basketball Over Football

What Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said Friday.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke from the podium Friday at team headquarters. The Chiefs (4-3) host the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).

On satisfaction with an NFL shutout:

“I mean, it's a building point. I feel like we can play so much better as a defense. Maybe we can put up like negative three.”

On how his body feels after holding the Raiders to 30 offensive plays:

“Life is good, man. I can't complain. Mentally staying sharp, the body feels really, really good. Knock on wood. But I feel really, really good headed into this week. So, got a few guys banged up. Got to get those guys healthy, but overall, I think we're in good shape.”

On the loss of Omarr Norman-Lott:

“Man, that's my little brother. Man, very unfortunate situation. I'm praying for him. He's such a little hungry bull, and he was finally getting it, getting it together. And coming along, after Week 2, he had the injury and was down. And finally getting healthy and being able to play, accountable, comfortable amount of snaps. And I started being dependent on him take up the double teams for me. To have him go down, we lose a big part of our defense. Even though he's a young player, we ask him to do a lot.”

On the personal foul against Stone Forsythe, on the play in which Norman-Lott was injured:

“I actually looked back at the play, and I think it happened before the initial contact. I think it happened on like the third step. Because going down, he raised up his leg. He took pressure off the leg. And I think the lineman, as bad as it looked, I don't think it affected the injury any. I think it kind of happened before. And the lineman tried to finish him, which I've had that, I've seen that done. I haven't had it done. I've seen it done multiple times. So, could have been ill intent but, unfortunately, we still lost a valuable piece of our defense.”

On how he explains the success against top-tier running backs:

“Listen, we got a hell of a run-game coordinator in Joe Cullen, who gives us looks throughout the week, who prepares us and keeps us proactive in the run game. So, whatever looks we're being seen in the game, we're so familiar with it, and we've done so many reps of it at practice to where it comes easy for us.”

On comparing this Chiefs prolific offense to the quick-strike offense of 2018:

“Well, there’s a pro and a con to it. In 2018, we used a fast-strike offense, and it's good for offensive efficiency. But the con to it is, your defense is, either you score it in two minutes or your defense is back on the field in two minutes. So, over the accumulation of the first half, you end up having 60 plays as a defense. It's never really, really good as a defense to have 60 plays in the first half.

“So, I kind of like this methodical thing we’re doing now. And now we run the ball, play-action, nickel and dime, and take one deep shot. Like being on the sideline for like six to eight minutes. So, we come on the field, it feels really, really good. We’re able to catch our breath. I think it's very, very good for the production of the defense what the offense is doing right now.

“Continue to slow grind it, run the ball, play-action and nickel and dime, throw one deep shot every now and then, and we can get the same production.”

On the keys to corralling the Commanders:

“I mean, you look at the Commanders, they have a really, really, really, really well-rounded team. They have a lot of weapons, Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin, and the running backs. They got a double-headed sword in the backfield. And the offensive coordinator, Kliff (Kingsbury), he does a really, really good job of scheming. So, we got our hands full there.

“And then they have a veteran tight end, who has been in the game a while, who's still very, very productive. So, we definitely got our hands full on trying to slow these guys down.”

On his favorite memories of Monday Night Football as a kid:

“To be honest with you, as a kid, I really didn't watch football. I wasn't a fan. I was a basketball, I was a hooper. So, back in the day watching football, you see these players get hit by Ray Lewis. And I was like, ‘No, I'll pass.’

“So, for me, it's a very, very, very fortunate situation as a team, as an organization, to be able to play on Monday Night Football. That means we have a lot of people who love to watch us play, so that's a very fortunate for us and the organization.

“But as a kid, no, I wasn't. Back then, they didn't have the targeting rule. So, concussions happened all over the place.”

On whether Kingsbury recruited him to Texas Tech:

“You know what? Unfortunately, they didn't offer me. Yeah, unfortunately I wasn't lucky enough.”

On his favorite basketball teams and players as a kid:

“It transitioned over time. I was a huge Kobe (Bryant) fan. So, 8, 24, I always wanted to change my jersey number, but Nike told me how much it will cost. And Paul Pierce, I used to watch the Boston Celtics. Now I'm just Stephen Curry.”

