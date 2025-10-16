What the Chiefs’ First Week 7 Injury Report Revealed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Raiders’ offense started the practice week without a pair of key skills players as well as their leading kick returner.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe), tight end Brock Bowers (knee) and running back/returner Dylan Laube (hamstring) missed Wednesday’s practice. Those were the only three players listed on the Las Vegas injury report.
Playing without any of those three would be a huge loss for the Raiders (2-4), who visit the Chiefs (3-3) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Leading receiver could be out
Meyers, who leads the team in both catches (29) and receiving yards (329), has at least four receptions in five of six games this year. More importantly, in three of his past four against the Chiefs, the wide receiver has at least six catches and 50-plus yards.
Bowers has hurt the Chiefs even more. In the teams’ last meeting, a 19-17 Chiefs win Nov. 29 in Kansas City, the tight end posted 10 catches for a career-best 140 yards and a touchdown.
Laube, who has twice as many kickoff returns as any other Raiders player, has 13 returns for 353 yards. His 27.2-yard average ranks sixth in the league.
Chiefs update, including Josh Simmons
Kansas City, meanwhile, was missing a pair of players on Wednesday – both rookies. Running back Brashard Smith was sick and starting left tackle Josh Simmons was absent for personal reasons.
Head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday he would not comment on Simmons’ situation. Kansas City’s first-round selection in April’s draft, Simmons was declared out shortly before Sunday night’s game against the Lions. Patrick Mahomes also chose to keep the matter confidential.
“I'll keep conversations kind of between us," the quarterback said Wednesday, "but I mean, I'm always praying for him. I'm praying for all my teammates. So, I'm always praying for them, and I’ll keep everything else kind of private to us.”
The other six players on the Chiefs’ injury report were all full participation, including Rashee Rice. The wide receiver was listed simply because he’s not officially on the active roster, and the league requires such players that practice while returning from suspension to be included as non-injury related.
Kansas City will activate Rice prior to Sunday’s game.
Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve nailed your one-stop source for news and info, and it’s absolutely free; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts on the Raiders without Meyers or Bowers by visiting our Facebook page (here).