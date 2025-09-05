Chiefs-Chargers Live Game Thread
The Kansas City Chiefs play arguably the most unique season-opener since Lamar Hunt shed the Dallas Texans roots and relocated his AFL franchise in 1963. That year, Hank Stram led the new Chiefs into Denver, where Len Dawson threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-7 Week 1 win over the Broncos.
Viewing options
Tonight marks the 66th season in franchise history, and it opens at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan).
- “It's an exciting time,” tight end Travis Kelce said Thursday in Brazil. “You know, you get to hang out around the guys and the team. And, you know, this is something that we'll all remember. So, you're just kind of in the moment and excited to play some football tomorrow, but just enjoying the process of experiencing new things with the guys.”
A few appetizers:
- Before the game, the Chiefs elevated defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu from the practice squad. Tuipulotu, a 6-2, 307-pound veteran out of Southern Cal, is the older brother of Tui Tuipulotu, the Chargers’ starting outside linebacker who led Los Angeles with 8½ sacks in 2024. Released in the Chiefs’ final roster reduction Aug. 26, Marlon re-signed to the practice squad the next day and figures to help Kansas City in one of its most shallow areas, the interior of the D-line.
- International pop star Karol G will perform at halftime. A native of Colombia, the Grammy Award-winner has more than 30 billion views on YouTube, which is live-streaming the show as well as the game. Her career began on the Colombian version of X Factor.
- Each end zone is painted with respective team colors, Super Bowl-style. In years past, the NFL has tried to treat international games as home contests for one of the teams. Not anymore. Here’s our story on the change, which has Chargers fans riled up.
