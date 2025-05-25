Chiefs Implement Multiple Front Office Changes Ahead of Season
The Kansas City Chiefs lost assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi when he was named the Tennessee Titans' general manager back in January. Following his departure, the Chiefs have made numerous changes to their front office, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Mike Bradway and Chris Shea will both be replacing Borgonzi's assistant GM role, working side by side. Bradway was previously Kansas City's Senior Director of Player Personnel, while Shea held the title of Senior Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy.
Bradway was known as an excellent scout for the majority of his time at Kansas City, and Shea specialized in negotiating player contracts. Shea was a major part in why the Chiefs were able to sign that 10-year, $450 million deal with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Bradway himself played an integral part in KC's draft process. With the combined expertise of Bradway and Shea, the Chiefs have themselves a fantastic duo as GM Brett Veach's go-to guys.
In addition to the promotions of Bradway and Shea, the Chiefs also promoted Ryne Nutt and Tim Terry to Vice President of Player Personnel positions. Both Nutt and Terry had already been involved in personnel roles with the franchise. Nutt was part of the college side while Terry handled the pros. Aside from those moves, Kansas City brought up Marc Richards to Director of Football Research and Development, and Dru Grigson to Senior College and Pro Scouting Executive.
Richards has been focused deeply on metrics development for the Chiefs over the past three years, and Grinson only joined the team back in January after being a part of the Arizona Cardinals' program for a little over a decade and a half.
Similar to how the Chiefs handle their coaching staff, staying consistent and deepening chemistry by promoting internally is a huge priority. It's what makes them one of the most efficiently run programs in the NFL and sports in general.
In order for Kansas City to have a successful season in 2025, not only do they have to get the right guys on the field, but the coaches and front office staff who stay off the field are just as important in ensuring yet another playoff run for Andy Reid and the Chiefs.
