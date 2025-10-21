Chiefs, RMH Announce Proceeds Number for Annual Red Friday Sales
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs and the Kansas City community have a million reasons to feel good about themselves.
In a Tuesday announcement made by kids dressed as miniature Andy Reids, the NFL team and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City announced that flag sales from the annual Red Friday tradition raised $1 million to help less fortunate families.
“Red Friday is something we do as an organization to help the community,” said Nick Bolton, on hand with Jack Cochrane to celebrate the occasion at the Ronald McDonald House in downtown Kansas City. “At the end of the day, it’s bigger than football, having people give back for something bigger than themselves. Helping other people in need is what it’s all about.”
Worldwide effort
Funds came in from Chiefs supporters all over the globe on Sept. 5, the day Kansas City opened the 2025 season in Brazil against the Chargers.
Bolton, Cochrane and Tami Greenberg, CEO of the local Ronald McDonald House, teamed up with kids in a cake-decorating contest. Mascot KC Wolf, Chiefs cheerleaders and the team’s VP of civic affairs Anne Scharf also were on hand.
“That’s what we do it for,” Bolton said, “to help out the kids, help out the fans, help out the community. Giving back with every opportunity we can. And to have an opportunity to personalize it with these kids, that’s what we live for.”
The 34th edition of Red Friday raised the total contributions over the last decade to $7.5 million, helping Ronald McDonald House Kansas City continue its mission of keeping families close in times of sickness and need.
Through a partnership with McDonald’s, the 12th edition of the Red Friday flag featured Reid’s signature phrase “How ‘bout those Chiefs,” the question he asks his team in the locker room after every win.
Priced at $5 in person and $10 online, flags were sold on Sept. 5 at McDonald’s locations and Hy-Vee grocery stores in Kansas City and St. Joseph, Mo.
The mission of Ronald McDonald House
Ronald McDonald House Charities seeks to reduce the burden of childhood illness on children and their families by providing a “home away from home” while the children are receiving medical care in Kansas City-area hospitals.
“Every dollar raised through Red Friday is a message of love and support to families who are going through the hardest days of their lives,” Greenberg said. “The Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom have once again shown what true community looks like. This $1 million gift gives families comfort, hope, and the reminder that they are never alone.”
Started by Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the Chiefs Red Coaters in 1992, Red Friday honors the long-standing tradition of selling team-themed commemorative items around the city to raise money for local charities. Since its inception, Red Friday sales have raised approximately $9 million for local charities with an emphasis on assisting youth in need.
