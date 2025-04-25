What Patrick Mahomes' Contract Looks Like in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into the 2025 NFL season, we one thing on their mind and that is winning another Super Bowl after falling short last season. The Chiefs want to get back next season playing dominant football, but they have some work to do this offseason. As long as the Chiefs have quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center, they will always be contenders.
Mahomes is the best quarterback in the National Football League. Since becoming the Chiefs' starter, he has won three Super Bowl Championships, two MVPs, and has also gotten the Chiefs to at least the AFC Championship game each season.
Mahomes is not done yet, and maybe he is just getting started. He still has a lot of more great years ahead of him and when it is all said and done, he can go down as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, that is why the Chiefs locked him in to a massive contract years ago.
We take a look at what Mahomes's contract looks like in 2025 and where does it rank.
"This question depends on how you measure "highest-paid." If we're talking about total contract value, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the top dog, with a $450 million deal," said Ryan Phillips of Sports Illustrated.
"If, instead, we're judging by average annual value, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is No. 1. His four-year, $240 million deal averages $60 million per year."
"Lastly, if we're discussing total guaranteed money, Buffalo Bills star and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is No. 1, with a deal containing $250 million in guarantees."
Mahomes' contract is more team-friendly compared to all the other quarterbacks receiving massive contracts like Mahomes. Mahomes has also already restructured his contract a couple of times to help the Chiefs out and bring players in, and will make the team contenders for a long period.
Mahomes wants to win more Super Bowls. If he did not want that, he could have taken a much bigger contract and been the highest-paid quarterback in all categories. With quarterback contracts going up and up each year, soon Mahomes might not even be at the top of the highest-paid quarterbacks.
