What’s in Store for Chiefs’ Ascending Star
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense through the first three games of the season has been a far cry from what Chiefs Kingdom has been used to in the past. Their troubling start is a result of poor decision-making on behalf of their players, unfortunate injury luck, and extraneous circumstances.
Due to all of these factors, the Chiefs' passing game has looked as bad as it ever has under Patrick Mahomes, and their run game outside of Mahomes looks putrid. Despite all of these negatives, one player has stood out from the rest and been a bright spot for the Chiefs' offense.
Why Did the Chiefs Win?
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released an article going over why each team won or lost in week three. For the Chiefs, the biggest reason they won was due to Tyquan Thornton, who's been showing out in an increased role in the Chiefs' offense.
"The Chiefs' offense has spluttered its way through three weeks, but Tyquan Thornton played a big role once again against the Giants. Thornton caught five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown on a 72.5 overall PFF grade. The former Patriot led the team in targets with nine, and he converted four of his five receptions into first downs", said Valentine.
One could argue that the defense's performance against the New York Giants' offense swung the game more in their favor, but this is the same defense that allowed Cam Skattebo to have the best game of his career, with 60 yards on the air and on the ground.
Meanwhile, Thornton has consistently been one of their best pieces on offense. He's now had two consecutive weeks with touchdowns, and his targets are increasing the more his connection downfield with Mahomes deepens.
There's been some growing pains between the two, with Mahomes overthrowing Thornton or them not being on the same page with timing, but it looks like they've finally hit their stride, and that's the only connection that Mahomes can rely on at the moment.
Soon, Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice will be back in the starting lineup, and that leaves Thornton in an awkward position. I think he's done more than enough to be considered for the starting lineup once they're back at full strength, and his connection with Mahomes is something worthy of continued development as the season progresses.
