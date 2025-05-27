How the Chiefs Rookies Will Be Set Up for Success
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into the new season with a lot of questions on their roster. But the answers can come from the team's newest rookies. The Chiefs will have big plans for their rookies next season. And that is one reason why the Chiefs did not do a lot in free agency. They had a plan to go to the 2025 NFL Draft and find the best players in the draft to help their team next season.
And that is exactly what the Chiefs did this past draft. The Chiefs once again found value in every draft pick that they had. The Chiefs' front office, led by general manager Brett Veach, and the coaching staff, led by Andy Reid, had a good plan of how to attack the draft, and they did a great job.
Their first-round pick was one of the best offensive linemen in the draft, and they got him at the end of the first round. Then in the middle rounds, the Chiefs focused mainly on the defensive side of the ball, and the Chiefs got some steals in those rounds and got the Chiefs setup their defense well next season.
Then in the late rounds, the Chiefs found more players who have a good chance of not only making the roster but having a role on the team next season.
All these new rookies next season will be set up for success, no matter what position they are playing. The Chiefs have two of the best, if not the best two, coaches on both sides of the ball. Of course, Reid is the best in the NFL, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is great too. The Chiefs' rookies will learn from them, and they both have a good track record with new players.
It is going to be interesting to see what these rookies have in store for the team next season. Because he knows that they will play a big role in whether the Chiefs make another big run in the playoffs or not. But they will lead them well, and if it is one team that knows how to get the best out of their players, from rookies to veterans, it is the Chiefs.
