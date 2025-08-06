Why Veteran Decided to Return to the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs needed to add players to their franchise this offseason that they felt would be immediate contributors. Through pro free agency, the Chiefs reunited with veteran safety Mike Edwards on a one-year deal, as the former Super Bowl champion will don a Chiefs uniform once again.
Edwards played with the Chiefs back in 2023 and helped the franchise secure a Super Bowl championship. In 2023, Edwards played in 17 games, his only 17-game season, and collected 51 total tackles with five passes defended. Edwards was the epitome of what defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo wants in a defensive player.
With Justin Reid leaving the Chiefs franchise this offseason in free agency, the front office felt it was a smart decision to reunite with a veteran who not only has had success with the franchise in the past but would also fill the leadership role left in Reid's absence.
Why'd He Return?
Speaking to the media following Tuesday's training camp practice, Edwards was asked why he decided to return to Kansas City after spending a year away. His response is clear that this is where he wanted to be for the 2025 regular season.
- "I mean, look at the organization. Anybody would be excited to play for this organization. So, anytime I get a chance to play for here, I love it. The one year I was here, sadly enough, I had to go away. I went away, but I'm glad to be back. And like I said, it's a big thing being part of the Chiefs. So, I love being here," Edwards said.
Back when Edwards was reintroduced to Chiefs Kingdom after signing his one-year deal, he revealed a large portion of his return was due to how Coach Spagnuolo runs the defense. While he didn't know what his role was back then, Edwards will do whatever it takes to help the franchise secure another Lombardi Trophy.
- "Spags is a real creative guy; he's the mastermind behind all of this work," Edwards said. "With his defense, I think I fit in really well, just because I can play all over the field. Spags is one of those guys that likes to use his players and their strengths and likes to use them all over the place... He's a great coach, and he's going to have everybody in the right spot."
