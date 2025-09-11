Broadcast Boards: Prep for Chiefs-Eagles
Notes for broadcasters in preparation for Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles matchup.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Unique notes, trends and stats to help play-by-play announcers and color analysts prepare for Sunday’s Week 2 contest between the Chiefs and Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan). Most information courtesy of the National Football League.
Something’s gotta give:
- NFL teams have completed six flights to Super Bowl cities in the last three seasons. Kansas City and Philadelphia have accounted for five of them. … Andy Reid went 140-102-1 in 14 seasons with Philadelphia (1999-2012); he’s 161-62 in 13-plus seasons with Kansas City (2013-25); he’s the only head coach to win 100 games with multiple franchises.
- The Chiefs have won 12 consecutive games at Arrowhead Stadium, and 14 straight in red jerseys. … Philadelphia has won seven straight overall, including postseason, and 17 of the last 18 – a stretch that began with their 2024 bye week. … Kansas City’s scoring defense since the beginning of 2023 ranks first among NFL teams (18.5 points allowed/game). Philadelphia’s offense over that period (2023-25) ranks fourth in the league (26.3 points/game).
When the Chiefs have the ball:
- QB Patrick Mahomes in Week 1 completed 24 of 39 attempts (61.5 pct.) for 258 yards and touchdown, with no interceptions; also had 57 rush yards touchdown on ground. Has TD pass in 14 straight games, including playoffs, NFL’s third-longest active streak. Aims for his fourth in row with 245-plus pass yards, including postseason. Needs two TD passes to surpass Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (293) for most by NFL player in first nine seasons, including playoffs. In Super Bowl LIX vs. Philadelphia, passed for 257 yards and three TDs.
- RB Isiah Pacheco rushed for 89 yards in last regular-season meeting.
- RB Kareem Hunt has a rush TD in two of his past three games.
- WR Hollywood Brown in Week 1 led the team with 10 catches and 99 receiving yards. Had receiving TD in his last regular-season game vs. Eagles (Oct. 9, 2022, with Arizona).
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had five catches for 55 yards last week.
- TE Travis Kelce had a receiving TD in Week 1, and needs two more to become fourth tight end ever with 100-plus receiving TDs, including playoffs. At home, aims for his seventh in row with five-plus catches. Has three receiving TDs in five career games vs. Philadelphia, including playoffs.
- DT Jalen Carter had eight tackles for loss, four passes defensed and 3½ sacks in eight road games last season.
- DT Jordan Davis had sack in Super Bowl LIX vs. K.C. Last week, had TFL against Dallas.
- LB Zack Baun led team with nine tackles and had pass defense and TFL in Week 1. Had interception in Super Bowl LIX vs. K.C. Had five forced fumbles in his final five road games last season.
- LB Jihaad Campbell (rookie) had forced fumble and pass defensed in NFL debut last week.
- DB Cooper DeJean returned interception 38 yards for touchdown in Super Bowl LIX vs. K.C.
- CB Adoree Jackson had seven tackles and pass defensed in Philadelphia debut last week.
- CB Quinyon Mitchell had first career fumble recovery last week.
When the Eagles have the ball:
- QB Jalen Hurts last week completed 19 of 23 attempts (82.6 pct.) for 152 yards, and 62 yards with two touchdowns on the ground, his 18th-career game with two-plus rush TDs (incl. postseason), most among QBs all-time. Ranks third all-time among QBs with 57 regular-season rush TDs. Accounted for 16 TDs (nine rush, seven pass) & 101.1 rating in eight road starts last season. Was named Super Bowl LIX MVP with 293 yards (221 pass, 72 rush), three TDs (two pass, one rush) & 119.7 rating vs. Chiefs. Has accounted for 11 TDs (six rush, five pass) and 100.2 passer rating in four career starts vs. Chiefs, including postseason.
- RB Saquon Barkley in Week 1 had 84 scrimmage yards (60 rush, 24 receiving) and 49th-career rush TD. Had 1,217 scrimmage yards (152.1 per game) and eight rush TDs in eight road games last season, including seven games with 110-plus scrimmage yards. Had six catches and 97 scrimmage yards (57 rush, 40 rec.) in Super Bowl LIX vs. Chiefs.
- WR A.J. Brown had receiving TD in Super Bowl LIX vs. Chiefs, and has TD catch in three of his past four against Kansas City, including playoffs. Had five-plus catches and 65-plus receiving yards in each of his six road games last season.
- WR DeVonta Smith had receiving TD in Super Bowl LIX vs. Chiefs and has 390 receiving yards (97.5 avg.) in four career games vs. Chiefs, including postseason.
- WR Jahan Dotson led team with 59 receiving yards last week.
- TE Dallas Goedert led team with seven receptions last week.
- DT Chris Jones had two sacks in last regular-season meeting.
- DE George Karlaftis has a sack in four of his past five games, including playoffs. Had four tackles and sack in last meeting.
- LB Nick Bolton had eight tackles last week, his fifth straight game with five-plus tackles, including playoffs. Had nine tackles and two TFL in last meeting.
- LB Drue Tranquill led team with two sacks in Week 1. Aims for his third in a row with sack and 10th in row with 5-plus tackles, including playoffs. Had 11 tackles, two TFL and sack in last meeting.
- S Bryan Cook had interception in Super Bowl LIX vs. Eagles.
- DB Chamarri Conner led team with nine tackles and had first-career forced fumble last week. Aims for his sixth in row with five-plus tackles, including playoffs. Has TFL in two of his past three at home, including playoffs. Had six tackles and two TFL in Super Bowl LIX vs. Eagles.
