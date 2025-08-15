Chiefs Update Could Have Massive Fantasy Football Ramifications
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become a much more productive fantasy football factory in the 2025 NFL season. Last year, they still powered through to the Super Bowl behind one of the best defenses in the league and some patented clutch play from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but their offensive inconsistency was a pressing issue, highlighted by their inability to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles in their championship loss.
Part of their struggles on the offensive side of the ball was due to the absences they had to overcome. Rashee Rice missed all but four games in the regular season. Isiah Pacheco was only available for seven weeks. Both will be hoping to make much more of an impact in 2025.
However, the Chiefs are set to be without Rice again this season for some time. While it's unclear yet how long he'll be out, Kansas City should expect to be without him for a significant chunk of the campaign. His absence could have a significant impact on the Chiefs in 2025, as well as this year's fantasy football season.
Rashee Rice receives update on potential suspension for 2025 NFL season
In 2024, Rashee Rice was involved in an accident with multiple cars after speeding on the highway. He took a guilty plea earlier in the offseason and was handed a 30-day jail sentence and put on probation for five years by Dallas County. However, those aren't the only consequences he's facing.
On September 30, 2025, Rice will have to attend a hearing from the NFL to determine if he'll be suspended and for how long. Because of the date set, he should be available for the Kansas City Chiefs' first four games of the season, against the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Buffalo Bills.
This will make it difficult to predict his value for the 2025 fantasy football season. He's currently WR24, with an average draft position of 53rd overall. Time will tell how this will impact his stock.
It could also make the Chiefs' other wide receivers, such as Xavier Worthy and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, more appealing to drafters. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk predicts that Rice could be suspended for eight games, which would sideline him for the majority of the fantasy regular season. He could fall dramatically in drafts and be viewed as a stash option, although he could still help drafters get off to a strong start in the first four weeks.
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis