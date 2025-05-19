Chiefs Win Projection for 2025 is Not a Surprise
The Kansas City Chiefs will be entering the 2025 National Football League season not as favorites to win the Super Bowl next season.
That is a huge surprise because usually, entering a new season, it has felt like the Chiefs were always the favorite, especially under head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are set and will get to work and get ready for the season.
The Chiefs will enter the season with a lot of turnover from last season's team. The Chiefs did their best in replacing those players either in free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have done a good job over the last few seasons in making sure they have the right kind of players on the team after losing players from the previous year.
They are one of the best teams, if not the best team, in making their new players play good football and helping them find success at the NFL level.
The Chiefs will be entering the new season as contenders, but it is not as clear as it has been over the last few seasons. That's due to the questions they must answer on the offensive and defensive lines. But, like we've seen in the past, the Chiefs are a team that has proven to be able to come back stronger from previous season failures.
"The Chiefs are projected to win 10.8 games. Ten wins would be their lowest total since going 10-6 in 2017, the last season Patrick Mahomes wasn’t the full-time starting quarterback. To be fair, the model believes in parity. The Ravens’ 11 projected wins are the highest in the league, while the Browns are at the lowest at 5.4. It’d be a surprise if a team or five didn’t win at least 12 games, and the Chiefs are surely among the candidates to do just that," said Austin Mock of The Athletic.
"The AFC’s playoff contestants are projected to be the Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. The NFC field is projected to include the Eagles, Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders. That’s only two new teams (Bengals, 49ers). Considering both massively underachieved in 2024, it’s understandable why the model is bullish on them in 2025."
