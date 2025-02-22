Chiefs' Worthy Primed for Success in Second Season
The Kansas City Chiefs struck gold with their first round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Selecting wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the 28th pick in the draft was the saving grace for the offense in Kansas City this past season. Now that year one is in the books, is year two going to look better for Worthy?
Playing in 17 games for the Chiefs, Worthy not only emerged as the No.1 wide receiver for the team, but he also was a strong part of the offense. Ranking second on the team with 638 receiving yards in 59 receptions, Worthy slowly earned quarterback Patrick Mahomes' trust when launching the ball.
Worthy brought in six touchdowns for the Chiefs in his rookie campaign, just one behind running back Kareem Hunt for individual statistics. So in two offensive categories, Worthy ranked second on the squad. That is a talent that only has the trajectory of getting better.
The Chiefs are likely to build around Worthy for the future. Going into his age 22 year old season, Worthy has the ability to get close to the 1,000+ receiving yard mark. While no Chief had 1,000 receiving yards this past season, they still possess a quarterback that can get his receivers to that mark in 2025.
An underrated aspect to Worthy's game was the amount of trust the coacing staff had in him for fielding first downs. Hauling in 36 first downs on the campaign, Worthy proved to be a player to give the ball to deep and for small passes. All in all, Worthy has the talent to do it all for this Chiefs team.
Now tasting what the playoffs are like in the NFL, Worthy knows what it is like and the level of play needed to win playoff games. In the playoffs, Worthy recorded 19 receptions go for 287 receiving yards. Averaging 15.1 yards per reception, Worthy was the highlight of the playoffs for Kansas City.
The fate of Worthy's running mates in Hollywood Brown and DeAndre Hopkins still looms up in the air, but if Kansas City can retain one of those players to pair with Worthy, the Chiefs could easily still be atop as the AFC team to beat.
