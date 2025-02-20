Two Chiefs Land in Top 10 Free Agent WRs List
With the start of free agency less than a month away, many fans have begun to speculate what their respective teams might do during the upcoming cycle: who they might sign, who they'll let go. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different, and will have to make some strategic decisions if they want to keep their Super Bowl window open.
On the offensive side, the Chiefs will have to make some changes both in the trenches and in the receiving room. While young stars such as wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice are set to make a big impact in the upcoming season, their supporting cast is still uncertain. Star tight end Travis Kelce is still contemplating retirement, while some receivers might already have a foot out the door.
Fox Sports recently released a list of their top 10 free agent WRs: two Chiefs managed to crack the list. Former Cardinals teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown have been big names to watch in the coming cycle.
7. Marquise Brown
"Time and time again, Patrick Mahomes praised Brown's versatility and diverse route-running," Fox explained. "And yet we never saw him eclipse 50 yards in any of his five appearances for the Chiefs. Maybe because his stats were so underwhelming, the Chiefs will get a discount to run it back with Brown. It's possible that his shoulder injury led to the limited production, so it's possible he'll be much better and healthier next year. But it's notable when a player goes to the Chiefs and sees a downturn in production. That's not usually a good sign."
5. DeAndre Hopkins, Chiefs
"Over his final four games, he had five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown," Fox continued. "That's in part because the offense saw Hollywood Brown come back from injury and Xavier Worthy emerge as the go-to guy. But it was also because Hopkins looked like an afterthought in the offense. The Chiefs needed him desperately when they traded for him in midseason and, in turn, fed him targets. He managed just 10.7 yards per catch, the lowest of his career. Vintage DeAndre is long gone. The 32-year-old is a possession receiver who should probably be the third option in an offense."
Hopkins proved to be an excellent mid-season pickup, providing the young skill players with mentorship from his already illustrious 12-year career. Brown was a non-factor in the starting stages of the season, as he was injured in practice before the first game ever took place. However, his production showed up in the postseason, as he provided quarterback Patrick Mahomes with yet another reliable speedster.
