Chiefs Star Reacts to Travis Kelce's Return
The Kansas City Chiefs got a big boost ahead of free agency when future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce announced he would return for the 2025 season instead of retiring.
For one Chiefs offensive star, the credit for Kelce returning for perhaps his final season goes to none other than himself.
Speaking with REVOLT Sports, Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice made it clear that Kelce returning is something that simply had to happen. He made it clear to Kelce himself, he said.
"Well for one, I ain't gonna lie to y'all. 95% of the reason he ain't retired," Rice said.
"Told him he can't go out like that. He was thinking of hanging it up. I was pretty sure he was gonna hang it up and I'm like, 'Bro, you can't go out like that'"
Kelce's status entering the offseason was unquestionably the biggest storyline facing the Chiefs this offseason. But with his return comes a sense of security in Kansas City, knowing that Kelce is still one of the NFL's best tight ends and still a core piece of the Chiefs' dynasty.
“He said he was coming back, and he’s all in," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on The Bettor Angle.
“He’s all in, he’s a heck of a player,” Reid said. “I mean listen, he’s getting older but you’re talking about the guy that’s going to go down as maybe the best of all time at that position. And okay well, if he’s a step slower or whatever people are saying, he’s still one of the best in the National Football League and in my eyes he’s the best."
It remains to be seen just how much longer Kelce will remain in Kansas City, but Rice and Reid can be assured they have him back for one more potential run at a Lombardi Trophy.
"Kansas City, baby, we're back at it for at least one more year," Kelce said after announcing his return.
"I can't say whether or not this is going to be the last year because I still love a lot of what I do for the city of Kansas City and the Chiefs organization. I know I've got one on my contract, and I'm gonna give you everything I got, baby."
