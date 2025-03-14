2025 NFL Draft: Cornerback Haul Continues for Chiefs
Just as expected, the Kansas City Chiefs came out strong during free agency, signing OT Jaylon Moore, RB Elijah Mitchell, and CB Kristian Fulton. Not to mention, they had already re-signed two key players in OG Trey Smith and LB Nick Bolton.
Even with all the moves, analysts still were not impressed with the Chiefs' efforts, receiving free agency grades from a D+ to a B-. Kansas City were smart with their moves, however. They knew exactly which positions they needed to fill, and they found replacements.
With no left tackle in place for next season, they signed Moore, formerly on the San Francisco 49ers, to be the solution. Same goes for the former Charger; it was clear that Trent McDuffie needed help, and that's exactly why they went after Fulton.
The pile-up on cornerbacks apparently hasn't stopped there. With the recent loss of S Justin Reid to the New Orleans Saints, the Chiefs need sufficient players in coverage more than ever. In the recent CBS Sports mock draft, analyst Josh Edwards projects the Chiefs to continue on the cornerback gravy-train and select East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr.
"Kansas City signed Kristian Fulton to play on the boundary, but in an ideal world, they would still add another body to enable Trent McDuffie to move back into the slot full-time," said Edwards. "The presence of Fulton allows the franchise to bring Shavon Revel along slowly as he recovers from a serious injury."
Edwards also ranked Revel as the 3rd best corner in the 2025 class, as well as the 32nd best prospect. Revel is still recovering off a torn ACL suffered last September, but he's already proven his talents.
In the recent NFL Scouting Combine, Revel impressed scouts and earned a total score of 84 (3rd for cornerbacks), according to Next Gen Stats. This was comprised of a 76 production score and a 89 athleticism score.
“He’s not going to be for everybody, but he’s got the tools to major in man or zone if he gets his technique sorted out," said an AFC national scout.
Revel will only continue to get healthier, and with Revel in the mix, McDuffie can finally return to a full-time slot position, which is where he's known to thrive.
