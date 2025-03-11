2025 NFL Draft: What Position Should the Chiefs Target?
The offseason gameplan for the Kansas City Chiefs should be completely different now than what it was at the end of Super Bowl LIX. This month alone, the Chiefs have made numerous move bringing back key pieces and poaching new talent to bolster their roster on both sides of the ball.
Most notably: tagging offensive guard Trey Smith, and re-signing receiver Marquise Brown and linebacker Nick Bolton. Smith is arguably the best player on the Chiefs line, and was widely regarded as the best free agent lineman before the Chiefs decided to use their franchise-tag on him.
Same goes for Nick Bolton, who held down the linebacker group for the Chiefs, while acting as one of the four Chiefs captains for last year's Playoffs. Many thought he wouldn't be back, but the Chiefs made it happen, signing him to a three-year, $45 million deal.
The Chiefs also made some important moves on Monday, signing offensive tackle Jaylon Moore and running back Elijah Mitchell, both of which spent last season on the San Francisco 49ers. With that being said, how does all this affect Kansas City's draft strategy?
Many experts and analysts have mocked the Chiefs taking an offensive tackle this offseason, and at the time it seemed like the right move to make. However, with the recent acquisition of Moore, do the Chiefs still need to spend a first round pick on the offensive line?
In my opinion, it's the exact opposite that the Chiefs should be focused on. Late Monday, Chiefs' defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton signed a three-year deal worth over $54M with the Carolina Panthers.
Next to All-Pro Chris Jones, Wharton could have caused some serious damage to opposing teams. The problem is that the Chiefs currently don't have another DT under contract for next season. As good as Jones is, he can't take on an entire offensive line himself.
That's why the Chiefs need to get him a partner, someone who can be played immediately while still learning from the great beside him. If not DT, they need a defensive back. Safety Justin Reid is on the verge of leaving, and similar to Jones, cornerback Trent McDuffie can't cover the entire field on his own.
