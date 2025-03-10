BREAKING: Underrated Chiefs' DT Signs With Panthers
Free agency madness has begun! Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton is signing a three-year, deal with the Carolina Panthers set to be worth over $54 million, according to multiple sources that told Fox Sports.
Reporter Jordan Schultz agrees that this is well-earned for the rising star, as he led the Chiefs this past season.
Wharton made his name known last season, having his best statistical season to date, tallying career highs in sacks and tackles. His most pivotal moment of last season came in the biggest game of all: Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. By the end of the game, he'd come up with 5 total tackles, and was no longer a limited role player. He was on the map.
Players such as Wharton and Sam Darnold proved that the only year that matters is the most recent one, and no matter where Wharton gained the increased confidence and drive to play like he did, fans and executives saw what he can do when he plays to his fullest potential.
Being named as one of the top free agents in this offseason cycle, it was clear that the Chiefs were going to have to put up a fight to keep him in Kansas City. Unfortunately, it seems as though the Panthers beat them to the punch, and Wharton will now move to the NFC for the upcoming season.
Even though the Chiefs just re-signed their star linebacker Nick Bolton, losing a player like Wharton is quite the blow. This leaves perennial All-Pro Chris Jones all alone, as the Chiefs still don't have any other DT under contract for the 2025 season.
No one deserves this more than Wharton. From undrafted free agent to 2-time Super Bowl champion, Wharton proved the entire NFL wrong. At only 26 years old, Wharton still has his whole career ahead of him, and will surely bring support to an up-and-coming Panthers team.
As for the Chiefs, all they can do is focus on building their roster for next season. The Chiefs have already signed two free agents: offensive tackle Jaylon Moore and running back Elijah Mitchell.
